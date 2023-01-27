Casa Bonita is hiring for 500 positions (including divers)

Casa Bonita posted more than 500 job openings ahead of its grand reopening in May 2023. Photo by Casa Bonita

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Lakewood, Colo) Casa Bonita, set to reopen in May under new ownership, is now hiring for 500 positions, including, yes, a theatrical cast of waterfall divers.

Casa Bonita posted a video on Twitter that features a conversation between Gov. Jared Polis and Chef Dana Rodriguez (who's taking over the food and beverage operations at Colfax Avenue’s pink castle).

In it, Rodriguez announced that the “eatertainment” spot will hire 500 employees, with job postings now available online . In addition to hiring chefs, servers, arcade employees and security guards, Rodriguez invited Colorado’s governor to apply for one of the diver jobs.

“I won’t be available for four years, but please keep a position open for me,” Polis quips.

A look at the open positions paints a good picture of what Casa Bonita 2.0 will look like, including estimated hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and an on-site Mercado, which is Spanish for market.

The eatertainment spot is hiring both “wet” and “dry” entertainment, the job descriptions for the former requiring that applicants be able to dive from platform heights of 16 to 25 feet, consistently perform a series of dives including twists, pikes, and flips, and also memorize scripts and partake in “staged stunts, staged romance or choreographed combat.”

Divers are requested to send in video clips ahead of auditions. The pay range is $21 to $25 per hour.

Other duties include: “Creating a magical experience through interactions with roughly 1500 guests, aged 2-100, a day with an upbeat and pleasant attitude,” the listing says.