Golden prepares for a furry new gold rush

Hundreds of cute Golden Retrievers to descend on Golden next month for a "Goldens in Golden" gathering. Photo by Visit Golden

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Golden, Colo.) As a former gold rush town initially named “Golden City,” historians will tell you that Golden’s mining past influenced its name. But on Feb. 4, you might wonder if there’s another reason when hundreds of Golden Retrievers show up to take over the town.

The “Goldens in Golden” gathering of Golden Retrievers returns next month. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Leashed and well-behaved Golden Retrievers (along with their humans) gather to celebrate one of America’s most popular dog breeds.

“Golden Retrievers and Golden, Colorado, really complement one another,” says Megan Pinson of Visit Golden. “Goldens love our hiking trails and walking paths and enjoy socializing in our dog-friendly beer gardens and patios.”

Sit, stay, pose for the camera. Photo by Visit Golden

The cute gathering is held on the Saturday closest to National Golden Retriever Day, which is celebrated on Feb. 3. If the gathering is like years past, expect about 1,000 Golden Retrievers to attend.

Participants will meet at 11 a.m. near the Golden Visitors Center and Parfet Park at 10th Street and Washington Avenue for a “meet and mingle.” There will be free pup cups (i.e. crowns of whipped cream) for the good boys and girls, plus giveaways and vendor booths.

Many Golden businesses offer specials , including pet-friendly lodging specials, patio dining deals, homemade dog treats and more.

Local pet vendors and nonprofit organizations, including the Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies, Foothills Animal Shelter and Morris Animal Foundation, will also attend to showcase their good work.