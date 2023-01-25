Denver, CO

Two of Denver’s top chefs host collaboration dinner

Coconut curry from Chef Charles Mani of Urban Village Grill.Photo byUrban Village Grill

(Denver, Colo) Chefs from a noodle house and a modern Indian restaurant are teaming up for a six-course collaboration dinner on Sunday, Jan. 29, parading out dishes like duck bao buns and coconut curries with grilled shrimp.

The dinner is a partnership between Chef Chris Teigland of Glo Noodle House, which The Denver Post deemed as one of the most notable openings of 2022, and Chef Charles Mani of Urban Village Grill, a Lone Tree restaurant that landed on 5280’s latest Top 25 Restaurants list.

Glo Noodle House, 4450 W. 38th Ave., Suite 130 in Denver, will host the dinner with seatings available at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Reservations can be made through Tock. Tickets are $75 per person with an optional add-on beverage pairing curated by Glo co-owner Ariana Teigland.

Chef Charles ManiPhoto byUrban Village Grill

Guests can expect dishes from Mani that use complex flavors with traditional influences such as hara bhara kabab topped with golgappa, a meld of traditional street foods found in India. Chef Teigland of glo will do what he does best with authentic but playful plates like udon noodles with braised short ribs, carrots, parsnips and Japanese curry.

“Chris and I loved visiting each other’s restaurants, tasting through the menus and learning about the cuisines,” says Charles Mani, head chef at Urban Village Grill.

Chef Chris TeiglandPhoto byGlo Noodle House

Each chef has created three dishes for the menu, which opens with the bao buns and closes with a chocolate dessert.

“When it comes to how we run our respective restaurants, our values align really well, so it was a no-brainer to see if we could make something work,” says Teigland, co-owner and chef of Glo Noodle House. “We had a lot of fun going back and forth when creating the menu.”

