Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter

Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail

(Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.

Fine art photographer Gray Malin who is known for his “sunny escapism” photos roved over Vail Ski Resort in an open-air helicopter, taking shots of snowy mountain tops and legendary back bowls for the newly released aerial photo series. The collection includes powder-filled photos of Vail’s terrain, including the Northwoods Slopes, Siberia Bowl, Blue Sky Basin and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnxiZ_0kQzm3s800
Photographer Gray Malin captured the photos in an open-air helicopter.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled Belle's Camp, Vail

Malin’s popular aerial photograph of The Legendary Back Bowls is featured on a limited-edition collection of Icelantic skis that are available for resort guests to purchase at Vail Sports locations and True North, which is located in The Hythe resort.

Malin also studied Vail’s photo archives to inform a vintage lifestyle collection that was released earlier this month. The series captures Vail’s laidback après ski culture with spontaneous mountain picnics and ice bars made from snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4mAc_0kQzm3s800
Photographer Gray Malin did a deep dive into Vail's archives to recreate vintage vignettes for the photo series.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled Back Bowls Sun Loungers, Vail

"Gray Malin’s Vail series captures the beauty of our mountain’s vast terrain and the classic moments in our history that have shaped the mountain experience over the last 60 years,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain. “We are excited to bring these photographs to life around the mountain through a series of nostalgic guest experiences and opportunities to interact with the artwork.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4kMu_0kQzm3s800
Gray Malin collaborated with Vail to celebrate the legendary resort’s 60th Anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled Flapjack Skiers, Vail

Vail was founded by Pete Seibert, a former World War II 10th Mountain Division ski trooper, and Earl Eaton, a Colorado native who, after serving in the U.S. Army, built ski lifts, constructed trails and ski patrolled in Aspen. In March 1957, Eaton led his friend Seibert on a seven-hour ascent up the front side of Vail Mountain, with climbing skins attached to their skis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUJhD_0kQzm3s800
When Vail co-founder Pete Seibert scaled the mountain for the first time, he remarked: “My God, we’ve climbed all the way to heaven."Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled Northwoods Skiers, Vail

So the story goes that when they looked out at the panorama of skiable terrain, Seibert remarked: “My God, we’ve climbed all the way to heaven.”

Vail officially opened on Dec. 15, 1962 with a gondola, a couple of chairlifts and nine trails. Today, the resort has 5,317 acres of skiable terrain with 195 trails, 32 ski lifts and two gondolas.

The resort is celebrating its 60th anniversary in a number of ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0LLh_0kQzm3s800
The aerial photos are the first of two Vail series shot by fine art photographer Gray Malin.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled Pete's Express, Vail

At Bistro 14, check out Malin’s art at an on-mountain art gallery while grabbing a bite to eat and sipping on a 60th-anniversary limited-edition rye whiskey produced by 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PJdV_0kQzm3s800
Vail Mountain launches new, interactive guest experiences inspired by the "Gray Malin in Vail" seriesPhoto byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls Skis, Vail

Or, send some “Vail Mail.” The Legacy Hut at the summit of Mountain Top Express (#4) is giving out vintage Vail postcards featuring Malin’s photographers. Write and address your postcard and drop it in the mailbox by the entrance of the Legacy Hut and the Vail team will take care of postage.

