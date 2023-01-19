All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023

Southwest Airlines plans to add direct flights to two new destinations from DIA: San Jose, Costa Rica and Bellingham, Washington. Photo by Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Carriers at Denver International Airport are adding new routes to vacation hot spots in 2023 and increasing the number of flights to Europe to keep pace with heightened summer travel demand.

Southwest Airlines plans to add non-stop flights to San José, Costa Rica, beginning in March.

The capital of Costa Rica, San José, has markets, shops, restaurants and parks dispersed throughout the city. Travelers can eat their way through the maze-like alleys at Mercado Central, the city’s main market in the heart of San José or catch performances at the historical Teatro Nacional de Costa Rica. Several beaches are reachable within 1 1/2 to 3 hours and visiting the Arenal Volcano, with thermal pools under waterfalls, is a doable day trip.

Southwest is also adding non-stop flights to Bellingham, Washington, starting in April, just in time for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival , when gorgeous flowers bloom throughout this Pacific Northwest destination.

Photo by Eugeniu Baidiuc on Unsplash

The coastal Washington area is also known for its craft beer scene, scenic coastal drives, and arts scene, including the Spark Museum of Electrical Invention , which has the country’s biggest lightning machine called “The MegaZapper.”

Ahead of Spring Break, Frontier is launching new flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, in February. This bumps the number of countries served nonstop from DEN to 15.

Photo by Michael Tomlinson on Unsplash

Up until October, Japan maintained some of the tightest COVID restrictions. Now, with travelers welcomed back in the country, United will resume its nonstop flights to Narita International Airport in Tokyo beginning on March 4.

Additionally, summer 2023 flights to Europe are scheduled to be nearly 25 percent more than they were in summer 2019 as European vacation demand surges.