Drink beer and learn calligraphy at this Arvada brewery

Luki Brewery in Arvada is hosting a calligraphy workshop next month. Photo by Luki Brewery

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Arvada, Colo) Breweries have long been a gathering place for trivia, live music and the like. But one Denver brewery is hosting something a little unexpected this February: A calligraphy workshop.

Grab a pint and perfect the art of decorative handwriting from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at LUKI Brewery (14715 W. 64th. Ave. Units A&B in Arvada), a modern circus-themed beer spot.

The workshop is led by calligrapher and engraver Kelly Chang of Denver-based Jupiter Stone Creative . Chang, a calligrapher and engraver, has collaborated with luxury brands like Nordstrom, Cartier and Prada.

The event precedes “National Send a Card to a Friend Day” on Feb. 7, and you’ll walk away with a beautifully lettered piece of mail to drop in the mailbox.

The session includes:

1.5 hours of in-person instruction

A beer (or non-alcoholic beverage)

2 Tombow Fudenosuke Brush Pens

1 Tombow Dual Brush Marker

Introductory Workbook (written by Kelly Chang from Jupiter Stone Creative)

Tracing Paper and more goodies

All the materials are yours to keep and participants will get some extra practice resources to continue perfecting the art of calligraphy after the class.

Tickets cost $85 and can be purchased online . Space is limited.