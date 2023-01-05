Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes Park

A gathering space at Trailborn Rocky Mountains, a new hotel opening near Rocky Mountain National Park later this year. Photo by Trailborn Rocky Mountains

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Estes Park, CO) A new boutique hotel brand rooted in the great outdoors will debut in Estes Park this spring.

Trailborn Rocky Mountains , an 86-room hotel spread across two fully renovated mountain properties, is scheduled to open in June 2023. The brand builds hotels “at the base of national parks, along coastlines, atop mountains, on the beach, and above the clouds.”

Estes Park is at the eastern entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park and is a popular spot to see fall foliage and hear the elk bugle in October. It’s also the new host town of Frozen Dead Guy Days.

A guest room at Trailborn Rocky Mountains, a new hotel opening in Estes Park this spring. Photo by Trailborn Rocky Mountains

The hospitality brand’s Estes Park rooms will be spread between 40 rooms at Trailborn Rocky Mountains and 46 rooms up the road at Trailborn Rocky Mountains Outpost, which will have bookings at a lower price point. The property will have an on-site restaurant and cafe, a performance area for entertainment and events, two pools, plus lots of outdoor space for communal game areas and fire pits to lounge around.

Rooms are outfitted with sustainable cork floors, modern furniture, and Grown Alchemist bath amenities.

More Trailborn properties are scheduled to open including one in Mendocino, a Northern California destination above San Francisco known for its redwoods, scenic cliffside trails and beaches. The brand is also planning properties that will be located near Grand Canyon National Park as well as in Highlands and Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

As part of Trailborn’s “Keep Extraordinary” initiative, a portion of proceeds from each booking will be donated to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy to support local land conservation efforts.