Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023

Casa Bonita set to open in May 2023. Photo by Casa Bonita/YouTube

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo)Consider it an early Christmas gift, Colorado: Casa Bonita finally has an opening date.

In a video posted to YouTube on Thursday, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker along with James Beard-nominated chef Dana "Loca" Rodriguez announced that the iconic pink strip mall palace "eatertainment" Mexican restaurant will be open in May 2023.

The video opens with an aerial shot of the pastel pink Lakewood restaurant with a shiny gold dome and the exterior fountain that's mid-repair. Then, it takes viewers inside where construction workers are busy overhauling the space.

“You know guys, I saw a thing in the news about what Coloradans want for Christmas, and besides a new football team and fresh snow, they said they wanted an opening date for Casa Bonita,” said Trey Parker, co-creator of “South Park” and co-owner of Casa Bonita, in a video announcement. “So guess what?"

The trio goes on to announce that Casa Bonita will be reopening this May, to which there's celebrations and "Feliz Navidad" wishes.

Casa Bonita closed in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic and its owners, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. "South Park" co-creators Parker and Stone purchased Casa Bonita in 2021. They originally planned to open the 52,000 square-foot cavernous restaurant by the end of 2022, however there were so many repairs needed they likened it to "Kitchen Nightmares."

The legendary restaurant with cliffdivers and all-you-can sopapillas is the birthday party scene in a "South Park" episode that famously resonated with Colorado viewers.

With the May 2023 opening on the horizon, one can only hope that Coloradans can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with sopapillas, margs and cliff divers.