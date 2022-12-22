Which Christmas cookies are most popular in Colorado?

(Denver, Colo) We’re not sure if Google Analytics got our weather forecast searches mixed up with our baking queries, but apparently, the most popular Christmas cookies in Colorado are “Snowball Cookies.”
The search engine released data first reported in Axios showing the most popular Christmas cookies in every state, measured by search history between Dec. 3 and 9. The results are cookies “overrepresented” in a region compared to searches in the rest of the country.
Scrumptious and bite-sized snowball cookies are traditionally butter cookies with chopped nuts dusted in powdered sugar (i.e., the snow!)
By now, you’ve probably found that snowball cookie recipe you want. But if you’re looking for a riff on the traditional recipe and are a sucker for peanut butter, Pillsbury has a great three-ingredient cookie that’s easy to make.
Here’s how to make the Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed Snowball Cookies:
Ingredients:
- A 16.5-ounce roll of refrigerated Pillsbury Peanut Butter Cookie Dough
- 24 miniature chocolate-covered peanut butter cup candies, unwrapped
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Cut roll of dough into 12 slices. Cut each slice in half crosswise to make 24 pieces. Shape dough around 1 candy, covering completely. Repeat with remaining dough and candies
- Roll the cookies in 1/4 cup of powdered sugar.
- Place the cookies 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
- Bake for 10 to 13 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.
- Cool for 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks. Cool for 5 minutes. Dip the top of each cookie in the remaining 1/4 cup powdered sugar. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
