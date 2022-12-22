Which Christmas cookies are most popular in Colorado?

Best cookies by state, according to Google Trends Photo by Google

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) We’re not sure if Google Analytics got our weather forecast searches mixed up with our baking queries, but apparently, the most popular Christmas cookies in Colorado are “Snowball Cookies.”

The search engine released data first reported in Axios showing the most popular Christmas cookies in every state, measured by search history between Dec. 3 and 9. The results are cookies “overrepresented” in a region compared to searches in the rest of the country.

Scrumptious and bite-sized snowball cookies are traditionally butter cookies with chopped nuts dusted in powdered sugar (i.e., the snow!)

By now, you’ve probably found that snowball cookie recipe you want. But if you’re looking for a riff on the traditional recipe and are a sucker for peanut butter, Pillsbury has a great three-ingredient cookie that’s easy to make.

Here’s how to make the Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed Snowball Cookies:

Pillsbury peanut butter snowball cookies Photo by Pillsbury

Ingredients:

A 16.5-ounce roll of refrigerated Pillsbury Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

24 miniature chocolate-covered peanut butter cup candies, unwrapped

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Instructions: