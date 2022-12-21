Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the country

Christkindl Market in Denver serves bier and gluhwein. Photo by Denver Christkindl Market

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) Christmastime in Europe is fairytale-like, with vendors selling mulled wine, artisan crafts and scraping piping hot raclette from cheese rinds onto potatoes. But did you know you could have a similar experience close to home?

Denver has its very own Christkindl Market, and was recently voted the No. 3 best U.S. Christmas market by USA Today’s 10 Best.

Located at Civic Center Park, the German market is open through Friday, Dec. 23 this year, though it will be shut down on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the extreme sub-zero temperatures forecasted for the Front Range.

This is the final week of the German Christkindl Maket in Denver. Photo by Denver Christkindl Maket

The market provides a festive and authentic European holiday experience, with artisans selling nutcrackers and pyramids from Germany and toys and ornaments from Ukraine. The booths also include several Colorado makers.

Providing a soundtrack for the market, local bands and dancers perform traditional and modern takes on German Polka songs and bluegrass at the park’s Geek Theater.

Find raclette, mulled wine, Bavarian pretzels and more at the Denver Christkindl Market. Photo by Denver Christkindl Market

As for the food? You’ll find a bevy of European cuisine, including raclette as well as roasted nuts, Bavarian pretzels, knodel (dumplings), strudels, perogies and more. Shoppers can also warm up with a mug of gluhwein (pronounced gloo-vine), a hot, spiced wine. The Christkindl markets offerings are classic red, apple cinnamon and blueberry.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this week, with the Festival Hall open until 10 p.m.