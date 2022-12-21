Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the country

(Denver, Colo) Christmastime in Europe is fairytale-like, with vendors selling mulled wine, artisan crafts and scraping piping hot raclette from cheese rinds onto potatoes. But did you know you could have a similar experience close to home?
Denver has its very own Christkindl Market, and was recently voted the No. 3 best U.S. Christmas market by USA Today’s 10 Best.
Located at Civic Center Park, the German market is open through Friday, Dec. 23 this year, though it will be shut down on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the extreme sub-zero temperatures forecasted for the Front Range.
Providing a soundtrack for the market, local bands and dancers perform traditional and modern takes on German Polka songs and bluegrass at the park’s Geek Theater.
As for the food? You’ll find a bevy of European cuisine, including raclette as well as roasted nuts, Bavarian pretzels, knodel (dumplings), strudels, perogies and more. Shoppers can also warm up with a mug of gluhwein (pronounced gloo-vine), a hot, spiced wine. The Christkindl markets offerings are classic red, apple cinnamon and blueberry.
The market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this week, with the Festival Hall open until 10 p.m.
Comments / 2