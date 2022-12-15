Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe

'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co. Photo by Death & Co.

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.

But how do you make this classic holiday drink that culinary historians believe has been around since the early British medieval times?

The bartenders at Death & Company —a New York-based bar with an outpost inside the hip Ramble Hotel in Denver—are sharing their “vintage eggnog” recipe. Their rendition calls for bourbon, rum, cognac and a little fortified wine. You can let it rest or age in a glass before serving it for anywhere from a month until a year.

Ingredients:

0.5 oz Old Grandad 114 Bourbon

0.25 oz Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum

0.25 oz H&H Rainwater Madeira

0.25 oz Frapin VS Cognac

1 oz white sugar

2 oz whole milk

1.5 oz heavy cream

1 whole egg

Instructions:

1. Blend sugar and milk until dissolved

2. Blend eggs and milk on very low speed until incorporated

3. Combine remaining ingredients and stir well

4. Store in glass bottles for long-term storage

Garnish: Grated nutmeg