3 Colorado beers to leave out for Santa

Great Divide Brewing's new Gingerbread Yeti. Photo by Great Divide Brewing Co.

(Denver, Colo) Santa Claus is coming to town. And he’s had enough milk and cookies. When he arrives in the high country, greet him with a local beer and let Dasher and Dancer be the DDs as he finishes his route.

Here are three Colorado beers that are so Christmas-y they’re a fit for Santa (and all other beer drinkers looking for a festive brew).

Santa’s Nightcap from Holidaily Brewing

The gluten-free bourbon oak-aged Imperial Stout has warm bourbon notes (soaked in barrels from State 38 Distilling ) and a smooth chocolate finish. Holidaily Brewing , a women-owned brewery that specializes in tasty gluten-free beers, has locations in Golden and Greenwood Village.

Winter Lights from Horse & Dragon Brewing Co.

A complex sipper with an 8.1 percent ABV and perfect for cold weather, Winter Lights has sweet and spicy aromas for candied orange, citrus and spice when it hits your lips. But as you sip, you’ll also pick up on a hoppy bitterness and spicy rye flavors that temper the sweetness from caramel. The Winter Lights beer is available at Horse & Dragon Brewing Co . in Fort Collins on draft or in cans or as growlers and at several liquor stores throughout Colorado.

Gingerbread Yeti Imperial Stout from Great Divide Brewing Co.