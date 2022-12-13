Denver, CO

See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason

Brittany Anas

A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role.

The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.

The Tweet says: We’ve got some new visitors at 20th and Blake! Introducing, the Colorado Foxes.

The photos show a pair of foxes playing in the outfield and a snapshot of a lone fox hanging out in the empty stadium chairs.

In one of the photos, a fox is stretching on the diamond, to which several Twitter users quipped about it being the seventh inning, and others replied, “big stretch.” Twitter user @JeFFBlanco came up with a fitting nickname for the stadium foxes: “Rox Fox.”

A fox stretches at Coors Field.Photo byCoors Field / Twitter

The Tweet has stirred awake the @CoorsFieldCat account, which is in honor of the stadium cats. The account’s bio says: “My friends & I live at 20th & Blake in/around MLB’s best ballpark. Huge fan of the Rockies, anything feline & appearing in random places.” Caretakers feed the cats and when needed, coordinate medical care.

Some concerned Twitter users have asked how the stadium cats are faring with their opponents in town.

“...We have years of experience finding the best stadium hiding places! These foxes have nothing on us!” the account Tweeted.

# foxes# coors field# baseball# colorado rockies

Brittany is a journalist in the Denver metro area with more than two decades of writing and editing experience. She covers travel, restaurants and other lifestyle topics.

