When is the cheapest month to fly out of DIA?

The cheapest months to fly for a vacation are January and February, according to Scott's Cheap Flights. Photo by Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, CO) It is no surprise that flights tend to be super expensive in December when so many people travel for the holidays. But just like wrapping paper, ornaments hit the post-holiday clearance bins, and prices come down (way down) on flights after the New Year.

According to Scott’s Cheap Flights , Dec. 18 through about Jan. 7 is likely the most expensive three-week period of the year to travel.

But seemingly overnight, flight costs plummet, and January and February tend to be the cheapest months of the year to book travel, according to the deal site that will send you cheap flight alerts tailored to your home airports. That’s to stay if you’re planning to book a ski trip or escape the snow for sand at a faraway beach; pushing your trip from Christmas time to mid-January can translate to fare drops of 80 percent.

Also, the experts at Scott’s Cheap Flights point out it’s nearly impossible to get last-minute deals on flights during the holidays, but they are plentiful in January and February.

Here are a few examples that Scott’s Cheap Flights pulled this week for NewsBreak out of Denver International Airport (DEN). All fares are nonstop roundtrip on full-service airlines.

DEN-Dublin: Dec 23-30, $1,314

DEN-Dublin: Jan 6-13, $506

DEN-Miami: Dec 23-30, $678

DEN-Miami: Jan 10-17, $190

DEN-Cancun: Dec 23-30, $819

DEN-Cancun: Jan 17-24, $265

Do you plan to take a winter vacation? If so, waiting to travel until the New Year could save you big bucks.