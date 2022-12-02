Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes Park

The Frozen Dead Guy Days in downtown Nederland. Team "La Muerte" from Denver in this 2006 file photo. Photo by Photo By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Estes Park, CO) It looked as though the final nail was in the coffin for Frozen Dead Guy Days after a dispute between festival organizers and town officials, but Visit Estes Park announced Friday that the mountain town will host the quirky event in 2023.

Fittingly, The Stanley Hotel , often ranked as one of the most haunted hotels in the country, will be the host hotel for the event.

Frozen Dead Guys is tentatively planned for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, which is March 17-19.

Details are still firming up, but The Stanley will host the Blue Ball, and music performances and quirky events will take place at the Estes Park Events Complex. Past events have included coffin races, frozen T-shirt contests, turkey bowling and more.

The festival's unique and weird vibe will remain intact, according to Visit Estes Park.

Frozen Dead Guy Days celebrates the stranger-than-fiction story of Norwegian native “Grandpa” Bredo Morstel, who became a sensation in 1995 when his body was discovered in a Tuff Shed in Nederland.

His family believed in cryogenics and transported his body to the United States after he died in 1989. He remains cryogenically frozen under dry ice in Nederland, and the festival honors him.

Festival organizers canceled the annual festival in November, citing operational hurdles. In the new partnership with Estes Park, proceeds will benefit workforce housing and childcare in town.