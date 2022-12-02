‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ pop-up bar opens in Denver

'THe Nightmare Before Christmas'-themed bar is now open in Denver. Photo by Hidden Media Network

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, CO) Christmas bars are officially back, but one of this year’s themed pop-ups is breaking from the holly and jolly Santa-centric formula with its Tim Burton-inspired drinking den.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed bar is now open inside global food hall Zeppelin Station and feels like a Halloween takeover of a Christmas bar.

A look at 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'-themed bar, which has Christmastown scenes. Photo by Hidden Media Network

In Burton’s 1993 dark fantasy movie, Jack Skellington—the “Pumpkin King” of Halloweentown—schemes to take over Christmastown but creates a more macabre than joyous holiday that actually brings fear to children. (Think: Skeleton reindeer guiding his sleigh).

The set of the bar is modeled after Christmastown and is filled with bright colors and twinkling lights. Guests are invited to follow Jack on his journey of misadventure, and meet some skeletons as well as Oogie Boogie along the way while discovering that Santa has been kidnapped and Halloweentown is plotting its takeover of Christmas.

A Christmastown scene from a Tim Burton-inspired, pop-up holiday bar. Photo by Hidden Media Network

Zeppelin Station also was the temporary home of a Beetlejuice-themed pop-up bar during Halloween. The Nightmare Before Christmas bar has a “holiday horror corner,” trick or treating at the bar, ornament-like seating, twisted candy cane decor and Grasshopper shots.

See what happens when the Pumpkin King of Halloweentown takes over Christmastown at this Tim Burton-inspired pop-up bar. Photo by Hidden Media Network

Tickets are required. They cost $13 per person for the 90-minute experience, and come with a welcome drink.

The pop-up bar will run until Dec. 30, with reservations available from Wednesday through Sunday.