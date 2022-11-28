Can you guess how many calories are in the Broadmoor’s gingerbread display?

The Broadmoor re-created a vintage car in gingerbread format. Photo by The Broadmoor

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Colorado Springs, CO) Move over, Santa’s sleigh. Pastry chefs at The Broadmoor have constructed a vintage car made of gingerbread, complete with a chocolate steering wheel and sugar hubcaps.

The luxury Colorado Springs hotel makes it a tradition to create a grandiose gingerbread display for the holidays, with the pastry team often thinking “outside of the box” and creating masterpieces other than traditional gingerbread houses. This year, the result is a life-sized gingerbread display inspired by the Broadmoor’s founder Spencer Penrose’s 1937 Flathead V-8 Cadillac Touring Car that once transported Broadmoor guests to and from the hotel and was their chariot for sightseeing excursions.

The sweet model of the car will remain parked in the resort’s main building mezzanine through Jan. 1.

For those curious, the gingerbread car is fueled by a whopping 54,000 calories.

Curious about what else goes into the creation of a gingerbread car? Here’s a breakdown of the parts:

• 958 pounds of powdered sugar

• 475 pounds of flour

• 1,801 eggs

• 19 pounds of holiday spices

• 200 pounds of granulated sugar

• 128 pounds of molasses

• 6 pounds of salt

• 164 pounds of dark chocolate

• 89 pounds of butter

• 3 pounds of baking soda

• 10 pounds of heavy cream

• 2 pounds of fresh yeast

• 160 chocolate bars

• 40 pounds of silver chocolate

• 10 pastry chefs

• 308 estimated elf hours

Talk about a sweet ride!