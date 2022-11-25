Traveling home with leftovers? Here’s what TSA will confiscate.

Can you get pumpkin pie through security? TSA says "yes." Photo by Element5 Digital / Unsplash on Unsplash

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, CO) You know that TSA will confiscate your water bottle or a full-size shampoo container. But does the “no liquids” rule greater than 3.4 ounces apply to certain Thanksgiving staples like gravy or cranberry sauce?

The answer is … yes. And at Denver International Airport (the third busiest airport globally ), you don’t want to spend extra time in the screening lanes.

“If you can spread it, spill it, pump it or pour it and the quantity exceeds 3.4 ounces (which is 100 ml), pack it in a checked bag,” the Transportation Security Administration advises.

That’s to say you could get away with bringing a leftover turkey sandwich with a dollop of cranberry sauce through TSA. But if you’re bringing home a jar of cranberry sauce or a sizeable amount of homemade gravy, you risk getting it plucked away at security.

Meanwhile, cakes, pies, cookies and breads can travel in carry-on luggage in any quantity, but may require some additional screening—especially if they’re in tins or jars that aren’t translucent. So, that means your leftover slab of pumpkin pie gets a green light.

One more thing that trips people up during the holiday season: It’s not a great idea to travel with wrapped presents.

If a wrapped item alarms the security screening technology (whether in a carry-on bag or checked luggage), a TSA officer may have to unwrap it to determine what the item is and confirm it doesn’t pose a security threat.

It’s best to do your artistic wrapping once at your destination or to place presents in gift bags, TSA advises.