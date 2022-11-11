Glenwood Springs, CO

How a Colorado hot springs recreates Iceland’s Blue Lagoon

Brittany Anas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0rnp_0j7p48Qf00
Iceland's Blue Lagoon is rich in the silica.(Jeff Sheldon / Unsplash)

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Glenwood Springs, CO) Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is one of those places you see on Instagram and immediately want to transport to—the images of the milky blue waters nestled between outcrops of black volcanic rocks are absolutely striking.

But to hold you over until you make it to the “Land of Fire and Ice,” did you know there’s a mini Blue Lagoon-like experience close to home in Colorado?

At Iron Mountain Hot Springs, a resort in Glenwood Springs, hot spring bathers can take relaxing soaks in the “Experience Pool,” which has a rotating mix of minerals that mimic some of the world’s greatest hot springs, including Iceland’s most photographed pool.

The reason the Blue Lagoon gets its signature soft blue color can be credited to the silica, one of the most common minerals found in the Earth’s crust, that reflects in the sunlight. To recreate the experience, Iron Mountain’s “Silky Silica Spring” incorporates silica, which is known as a “beauty mineral” because it promotes the production of collagen, which gives your skin a supple, youthful appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKpad_0j7p48Qf00
The Experience Pool at Iron Mountain Hot Springs has silica in it, much like the Blue Lagoon.Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Iron Mountain Hot Springs trades out the recipes it uses for its Experience Pool, borrowing inspiration from the waters of Kinosaki, Japan, which has existed for more than 1,300 years and is rich in calcium, bicarbonate and sodium. A Buddhist monk is credited with bringing forth the town’s healing hot spring water when he traveled to the town looking for a way to save people suffering from illness. Today, the hot springs waters are sought out by those facing fatigue, digestive issues, nerve, and muscle pain.

With its “Elevating Lithium Spring” pool, Iron Mountain also draws stateside inspiration from the waters of Hot Springs, Montana that are rich in lithium, boron and bicarbonate. As a nod to its hot springs, the town has a motto: “Limp in, leap out.”

Iron Mountain Hot Springs also announced that it will soon open an “Upriver” section that will be an adult-only collection of 10 riverside pools. Those pools are in addition to the 16 geothermal pools at the hot springs that range in temps from 98 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit and a freshwater family pool.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# colorado# hot springs# blue lagoon# travel# vacation

Comments / 0

Published by

Brittany is a journalist in the Denver metro area with more than two decades of writing and editing experience. She covers travel, restaurants and other lifestyle topics.

Westminster, CO
1066 followers

More from Brittany Anas

Colorado State

What did Coloradans drink on Election Night?

Coloradans ordered more booze on Election Night when compared to typical Tuesdays, according to Drizly.Brittany Anas. (Denver, CO) We may still be waiting on results in the tight 3rd Congressional District race between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch, but we do have a definitive answer about what Coloradans drank on Election Night.

Read full story
13 comments
Denver, CO

Denver-area restaurants offer free food and booze to voters

(Denver, CO) To help rock the vote, several Denver-area eateries offer freebies on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with some deals offered on Nov. 9 as well. That’s right: Your “I Voted” sticker can earn you a taco, doughnut, cocktail and more.

Read full story
Glenwood Springs, CO

New 21-and-up hot springs coming to Colorado

Iron Mountain Hot Springs will add 10 riverside hot spring pools that are adults-only.Iron Mountain Hot Springs. (Glenwood Springs, CO)Iron Mountain Hot Springs is opening a new “Upriver” section which will be an adults-only collection of 10 riverside pools.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Voodoo Doughnuts plays along with Denver airport's alien conspiracy

Voodoo Doughnut is now open in Denver International Airport.Denver International Airport. (Denver, CO) Early morning travelers have another pastry option at Denver International Airport: Voodoo Doughnut is now open on Concourse B.

Read full story
4 comments
Boulder, CO

Voodoo Doughnuts plans a fourth Colorado location in Boulder

Rendering of Voodoo doughnuts' planned Boulder location, which will take over the space of a former KFC/Pizza Hut drive-thru.Voodoo Doughnut. (Boulder, CO) A bright pink building near 30th Street and Arapahoe Avenue has had Boulderites guessing what type of business will take over the former KFC/Pizza Hut drive-thru.

Read full story

Are you brave enough for this scary Denver Halloween staycation?

Blood bag sangria cocktail from the Red Barber.Brittany Anas. (Denver, CO) Cobweb-covered bushes, bowls filled with fun-sized candy bars and scary movies for screaming—I mean streaming? Ah, it’s the most wonderful time of year for Halloween lovers.

Read full story
2 comments
Boulder, CO

Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in Boulder

Boulder Social opened in central Boulder this fall.Tim Romano Photography / Boulder Social. (Denver, CO) Stout Street Social has been catering to theater-goers and convention attendees in Denver since late 2014 when it opened. Now, the restaurant has expanded its social circle with a second location in Boulder that’s serving shucked oysters, and hand-tossed pizzas and will soon be brewing its own craft beer, too.

Read full story
Glenwood Springs, CO

Creepy or cool? Glenwood Springs cave home hits market for $2.45 million

A 25-acre cave property near Glenwood Spring is for sale for a cool $2.45 million.Integrated Mountain Group. (Glenwood Springs, CO) Batman, are you interested in relocating from Gotham City to enjoy a quieter, slower-paced life near a Colorado resort known for its hot springs?

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

10 mistakes tourists make when they come to Denver

Nearly 32 million people visited Denver in 2021.So GNAR Creative Division. (Denver, CO) You can’t spell Colorado without the word “rad,” and our fine state attracts tourists craving high-country adventures, craft beer, museums and so much more.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Would you stay in the most haunted room at this Denver historic hotel?

A historic photo of the lobby at The Oxford Hotel, which opened in 1891.The Oxford Hotel. (Denver, CO) Providing a luxury stay for travelers passing through Union Station, The Oxford Hotel opened in 1891 with marbled floors and frescoed walls. Officially, the Oxford is Denver’s oldest hotel, and it’s earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Get your scare on at 5 spooky Halloween bars in Denver

Burton Bar is a "Beetlejuice"-themed pop-up in Zeppelin Station. Tickets are required.Hidden Denver. (Denver, CO) Several years back, Christmas bars started popping up in the Mile High City, the festive drinking dens slinging spiked eggnog in kitschy mugs. The holiday pop-ups proved popular, commanding waits longer than Santa’s naughty and nice list.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Everything you need to know about Denver’s new BYOB membership club

A new BYOB membership club is open in Denver.Jeff Fierberg. (Denver, CO) Friends since childhood, Kim Bosse and Sharon Provins wished there was a place where they could get together and talk over a bottle of wine—but without the distractions of TVs, bartenders and last-call reminders.

Read full story

Neuroscientists helped create Death & Co.'s surprising cocktail menu

Mind tricks meet craft cocktails at the new Neuro Bar Lab experience at Death & Co.Death & Co Denver. (Denver, CO) It’s mid-way through a science-inspired cocktail tasting at Death & Co.’s Suite 6A, and before the next round of drinks hit the table, guests place masks over their eyes. They’ve already learned that color can affect taste — a lesson delivered via a flight of fancified Jell-O shots that duped the group at the start of the six-course, prix-fixe Neuro Lab Bar experience.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Did your favorite brewery win at Great American Beer Festival?

Nearly two dozen Colorado craft brewers brought home medals from The Great American Beer Festival.Great American Beer Festival. (Denver, CO) Not only is the Great American Beer Festival a public tasting event with the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served, but behind the scenes, it’s also a privately judged competition.

Read full story
1 comments
Winter Park, CO

Hotel with A-frame cabins comes to Winter Park

A rendering of the A-Frame Collection that will debut this winter in Winter Park.The A-Frame Club. (Winter Park, CO) The high country’s newest hotel will be a collection of modern A-frame cabins inspired by 1970s ski culture.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver gets a new non-stop flight to Caribbean hot spot

Beginning in February, Frontier will operate direct flights from Denver to Montego Bay in Jamaica.Visit Jamaica. (Denver, CO) There will be a new non-stop flight option out of Denver International Airport for those looking to escape to the Caribbean this winter.

Read full story
Denver, CO

A ‘Beetlejuice’ pop-up bar opens in Denver

A 'Beetlejuice'-themed pop-up bar is coming to Denver in time for spooky season.Hidden. (Denver, CO) Break out your best black-and-white striped suit and neon green wig and book a reservation at Denver’s newest pop-up bar inspired by the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice.”

Read full story
2 comments
Golden, CO

‘The Polar Express’ brings the storybook tale to life in Golden

The Polar Express Train Ride in Golden brings the story to life.Colorado Railroad Museum. (Golden, CO) Tickets are now on sale for The Polar Express Train Ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum. The immersive holiday experience includes a re-enactment of the classic Christmas story that involves a boy’s dream-like train ride to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus.

Read full story

Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplane

Security lines have been longer than usual at Denver International Airport.Denver International Airport. (Denver, CO) Not only is Denver International Airport under construction, but it’s also the third busiest airport in the world.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy