Glenwood Springs, CO

New 21-and-up hot springs coming to Colorado

Brittany Anas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYJh8_0izzlvxr00
Iron Mountain Hot Springs will add 10 riverside hot spring pools that are adults-only.Iron Mountain Hot Springs

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Glenwood Springs, CO) Iron Mountain Hot Springs is opening a new “Upriver” section which will be an adults-only collection of 10 riverside pools.

The hot springs feature 16 geothermal pools with thermal mineral water that range in temperature from 98 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit. Pools are set along the Colorado River, which makes for a scenic soak. There’s also a larger freshwater family pool where parents can relax in an elevated whirlpool while watching their kids play.

Now, Iron Mountain Hot Springs has announced that it’s expanding west (and “up river”) to offer the new 21 and up Up River section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcdAN_0izzlvxr00
Iron Mountain Hot Springs has 16 thermal pools and is adding 10 more "up river" that will be adults-only.Iron Mountain Hot Springs

The reflexology pools in the adults-only section will have pebble bottoms that massage and trigger reflexology points on the soles of feet, which adds an extra healing element to the soaking experience.

Upriver will open in a phased approach throughout 2022 and 2023.

Another thing that makes Iron Mountain Hot Springs unique is that it offers mineral waters in addition to hot springs blends inspired by some of the most iconic springs around the world.

The blend in the Experience Pool rotates, but it sometimes includes minerals that mimic Iceland’s silica-rich Blue Lagoon and other times it’s akin to the healing waters in Kinosaki, Japan.

Brittany is a journalist in the Denver metro area with more than two decades of writing and editing experience.

Westminster, CO
