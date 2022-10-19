Denver, CO

Get your scare on at 5 spooky Halloween bars in Denver

Brittany Anas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pmZ7_0ieHrLQO00
Burton Bar is a "Beetlejuice"-themed pop-up in Zeppelin Station. Tickets are required.Hidden Denver

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, CO) Several years back, Christmas bars started popping up in the Mile High City, the festive drinking dens slinging spiked eggnog in kitschy mugs. The holiday pop-ups proved popular, commanding waits longer than Santa’s naughty and nice list.

So it's no surprise that the boozy cup of holiday cheer overflowed. Now, Halloween-themed bars arrived to scare up crowds with macabre decor and creepy cocktails. If Christmas bars are merry and bright, Halloween bars are scary and full of fright.

Like ghosts, these bars are fleeting pop-ups.

Here are five of the best Halloween bars in Denver to experience this October.

Black Lagoon at Yacht Club (3701 N. Williams St., Denver)

Think of the Black Lagoon—a pop-up in the Yacht Club—to be haunt couture in the Halloween bar circuit. With elevated cocktails in Halloween hues and a creepy-as-heckas heck aesthetic, this October-only bar has residencies in nine drink-forward cities across Canada and the United States, including Denver.

Black Lagoon was created by spirits industry veterans Erin Hayes (Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and Chicago's Lost Lake) and Kelsey Ramage (Trash Collective, Toronto’s soon-to-open Supernova and Tales of the Cocktail’s International Bartender of the Year 2020).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8eSH_0ieHrLQO00
The Black Lagoon is a Halloween pop-up bar taking over the Yacht Club for the rest of October.Black Lagoon

Visitors can expect a skull-bedecked space with life-sized coffins and other decor that’s a nod to the occult and bizarre. Craft cocktails are served in custom glassware that’s available for purchase. Expect sips like Lilith’s Cup, made with Mount Gay Black Barrel, Aperol, vermouth, passionfruit syrup and glitter.

“Kelsey and I both love the metal, goth, horror bars and those spots really inspired Black Lagoon, but they are more beer-and-a-shot type places,” says Hayes. “With our background in the spirits world, we wanted to pay extra attention to making sure our list is as tasty as it is blood curdling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6lnd_0ieHrLQO00
Movies project on to the wall at the Yacht Club, which is hosting the Black Lagoon pop-up this month.Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon will be open at the Yacht Club until Oct. 31.

Burton Bar (3501 Wazee St., Suite No. 100)

Ascend to the second-story bar at Zeppelin Station, pull back the curtain and you’ll be greeted by a “Ghost Host” in a black and white pin-striped suit who will hand you a glass of glittery champagne.

The ticketed Burton Bar pop-up costs $12 for a 90-minute experience, and you can join in on dance contests and games. Inspired by comedic scare master Tim Burton’s goth tastes, the bar is draped in purple lights, with scare props set as table centerpieces and projected pumpkins dancing on the walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExkI5_0ieHrLQO00
The Burton Bar is located inside Zeppelin Station.Hidden Denver

The drink menu is playful: To claim the Skittle-infused vodka shot you buy, a Beetlejuice riddle will lead you on a scavenger hunt.

The activation will run from Tuesday through Sunday through October.

Red Rum Lounge (1717 Champa St., Denver)

You probably associate “The Shining” with The Stanley, the hotel where horror master Stephen King woke up to a real nightmare that inspired him to write the book, which was later adapted into the spine-chilling movie. But save yourself the drive to Estes Park and head to The Kimpton Hotel Monaco for the Red Rum Lounge, a pop-up that’s transformed the former onsite spa into a replica of the infamous Gold Room from the Overlook Hotel, which is where "The Shining" was filmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8gY4_0ieHrLQO00
The Red Rum lounge is a pop-up at the Kimpton Monaco in Denver that recreates scenes from 'The Shining.'Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver

Expect eerily aged art deco accents, light fixtures, gold paint and even a similar patterned area rug. The bar space features a labyrinth-like hallway filled with specialty props and rooms, such as the haunted bathroom found in Room 237.

Cinematic cocktails include ones like a Heeeeere’s Johnnie! made with Johnnie Walker Black, ginger syrup and lemon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KiTC_0ieHrLQO00
Horror movie fans: There's a pop-up inspired by 'The Shining' at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco.Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver

For those looking to make it a staycation, the Monaco also offers a “Nightmare in the Mile High” package which features two tickets to Elitch Gardens Fright Fest and a $30 Uber credit.

13th Floor (3400 E 52nd Ave.)

You may have been to a speakeasy before. But have you ever been to a shriekeasy, a pop-up bar inside a haunted house? At Denver’s biggest haunted house 13th Floor, the spooky storylines include a sasquatch terrorizing a small mountain town, trick-or-treaters coming back from the dead, and a fraternity party terrorized by a slasher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RTbI_0ieHrLQO00
The 13th Floor has two bars, including a 'Shriekeasy.'13th Floor Haunted House

For the 21-and-up scare seekers, the haunted house has two watering hole options: The Shriekeasy Bar and Big Foot’s Big Shot, a secret bar that’s hidden in the haunted house and requires an add-on ticket.

The Haunted Mansion on Colfax (1509 Marion St.)

Your drinking buddy at this 1800s mansion could very well be the ghost of a rich miner.

It’s rumored that one of the mansion’s earliest occupants was a wealthy miner G.V. Kram who buried his fortune in the basement and hung himself once he found out his wife had a younger lover. Recent diners have reported seeing the shadow of an old man counting his money behind the thin curtains of a window overlooking the patio. Even a large ghost dog walks the upper floors, and occasionally leaves his paw prints in the dust.

In time for Halloween, The Mansion on Colfax embraced its spooky side, slinging drinks served in mini cauldrons and “blood bags” (think: big Capri Sun pouches with boozy punches). The decor includes a large skeleton, cobwebs on the chandeliers, and more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# halloween# denver# bar# haunted# halloween bars

Comments / 0

Published by

Brittany is a journalist in the Denver metro area with more than two decades of writing and editing experience. She covers travel, restaurants and other lifestyle topics.

Westminster, CO
985 followers

More from Brittany Anas

Denver, CO

Would you stay in the most haunted room at this Denver historic hotel?

A historic photo of the lobby at The Oxford Hotel, which opened in 1891.The Oxford Hotel. (Denver, CO) Providing a luxury stay for travelers passing through Union Station, The Oxford Hotel opened in 1891 with marbled floors and frescoed walls. Officially, the Oxford is Denver’s oldest hotel, and it’s earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Everything you need to know about Denver’s new BYOB membership club

A new BYOB membership club is open in Denver.Jeff Fierberg. (Denver, CO) Friends since childhood, Kim Bosse and Sharon Provins wished there was a place where they could get together and talk over a bottle of wine—but without the distractions of TVs, bartenders and last-call reminders.

Read full story

Neuroscientists helped create Death & Co.'s surprising cocktail menu

Mind tricks meet craft cocktails at the new Neuro Bar Lab experience at Death & Co.Death & Co Denver. (Denver, CO) It’s mid-way through a science-inspired cocktail tasting at Death & Co.’s Suite 6A, and before the next round of drinks hit the table, guests place masks over their eyes. They’ve already learned that color can affect taste — a lesson delivered via a flight of fancified Jell-O shots that duped the group at the start of the six-course, prix-fixe Neuro Lab Bar experience.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Did your favorite brewery win at Great American Beer Festival?

Nearly two dozen Colorado craft brewers brought home medals from The Great American Beer Festival.Great American Beer Festival. (Denver, CO) Not only is the Great American Beer Festival a public tasting event with the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served, but behind the scenes, it’s also a privately judged competition.

Read full story
1 comments
Winter Park, CO

Hotel with A-frame cabins comes to Winter Park

A rendering of the A-Frame Collection that will debut this winter in Winter Park.The A-Frame Club. (Winter Park, CO) The high country’s newest hotel will be a collection of modern A-frame cabins inspired by 1970s ski culture.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver gets a new non-stop flight to Caribbean hot spot

Beginning in February, Frontier will operate direct flights from Denver to Montego Bay in Jamaica.Visit Jamaica. (Denver, CO) There will be a new non-stop flight option out of Denver International Airport for those looking to escape to the Caribbean this winter.

Read full story
Denver, CO

A ‘Beetlejuice’ pop-up bar opens in Denver

A 'Beetlejuice'-themed pop-up bar is coming to Denver in time for spooky season.Hidden. (Denver, CO) Break out your best black-and-white striped suit and neon green wig and book a reservation at Denver’s newest pop-up bar inspired by the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice.”

Read full story
2 comments
Golden, CO

‘The Polar Express’ brings the storybook tale to life in Golden

The Polar Express Train Ride in Golden brings the story to life.Colorado Railroad Museum. (Golden, CO) Tickets are now on sale for The Polar Express Train Ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum. The immersive holiday experience includes a re-enactment of the classic Christmas story that involves a boy’s dream-like train ride to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus.

Read full story

Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplane

Security lines have been longer than usual at Denver International Airport.Denver International Airport. (Denver, CO) Not only is Denver International Airport under construction, but it’s also the third busiest airport in the world.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Enjoy a ‘trick or treat’ cocktail experience in Denver

Seven outposts in The Dairy Block have Halloween-themed drinks.The Dairy Block. (Denver, CO) Trick-or-drink! Restaurants and bars that line Denver’s Dairy Block will sling cocktails inspired by classic Halloween movies like “Hocus Pocus” and “The Shining” leading up to the October holiday.

Read full story
Denver, CO

DIA’s customer satisfaction score drops as crowds return

As travel bounces back to pre-pandemic levels, and mirroring a nationwide trend, customer satisfaction scores at DIA dropped this year.Denver International Airport. (Denver, CO) Amid a major construction project, longer-than-usual security wait times and shuttle woes, customer satisfaction at Denver International Airport dropped this year, according to an annual survey from J.D. Power.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

5 must-try fall sips from Colorado’s Spirits Trail

Deviation Distilling in the Dairy Block is among 60 distilleries on the Colorado Spirits Trail.Deviation Distilling. (Denver, CO) Colorado’s love for beer runs deep. But the state also has many fantastic distilleries bottling field-to-flask whiskeys, plucking local herbs for handcrafted gins and pushing the boundaries with seasonal spirits like a pumpkin spice liqueur (find it at Irontown Distillery & Crafthouse).

Read full story
Denver, CO

Larimer Square gets a new ice cream shop (and it’s a fan favorite)

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has expanded to Colorado with scoop shops in Boulder and Denver.Jonathan Phillips. (Denver, CO) New York-born Van Leeuwen earned fans with its decadent French-style ice cream and grabbed headlines with its zany collabs with Grey Poupon and Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Could Interactive Museums Help Save Denver's Malls?

The Unreal Garden brings an augmented reality experience to Denver.Enklu. (Denver, CO) In Denver’s newest augmented reality gallery, you’ll see interactive holographics and fantastical, fable-like 3-D animals appearing in the air and on the walls. That is if you’re wearing the special headset that comes with the $30 general admission ticket. If not, you’ll see people wandering around in the former Victoria’s Secret space grabbing at the air in an attempt to pick up a carrot and feed it to the rabbit that’s appeared before them.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Use this interactive map to see when Colorado’s fall foliage will peak

An interactive map predicts when fall foliage will peak throughout the country.SmokyMountains.com. (Denver, Colo) From brilliant gold Aspens to the autumnal hues that fleck Colorado’s mountains, the fall is a nice reminder of why our state is nicknamed “Colorful Colorado.” But as every local knows, fall colors are fleeting, and there’s a precise window when those glowing golds and striking reds appear on chlorophyll-deprived leaves.

Read full story
Greeley, CO

A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beer

Rex's Revenge is a cherry-vanilla sour ale made by WeldWerks in collaboration with Distortions Unlimited.WeldWerks. (Greeley, Colo) What do you get when a brewery collaborates with a leading Halloween company that makes masks and animatronics for haunted houses and scary movie sets? An eerie sour beer called “Rex’s Revenge” whose muse is a toothy gremlin.

Read full story
Denver, CO

You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotel

The 'Puppies and Prosecco' package at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver is available to book.Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver. (Denver, Colo) There are dog-friendly hotels. And then there’s the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver, which will provide you with a private in-room puppy party complete with a bottle of bubbly and a room full of rescue dogs eager to snuggle and play.

Read full story
1 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands Ranch

Pair bruschetta boards and boutique wines at Postino's new Highlands Ranch location.Postino WineCafé. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) With a new Highlands Ranch location, Postino WineCafé is bringing its boutique vino, creative bruschetta boards and playful design (think: a rainbow chandelier and wall of vintage games) to the southern suburbs.

Read full story
Denver, CO

For the first time ever, Denver’s airport is hosting a 5K on one of its runways

The Denver 5K on the Runway will begin at 6 a.m. Sept. 10. It's the first race to ever be held on one of DIA's runways.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Usually, running through the airport means you’re trying to make it to your gate before the final boarding call. But, come September, runners will lace up their shoes and go for an intentional run at Denver International Airport.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy