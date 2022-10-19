Get your scare on at 5 spooky Halloween bars in Denver

Burton Bar is a "Beetlejuice"-themed pop-up in Zeppelin Station. Tickets are required. Hidden Denver

(Denver, CO) Several years back, Christmas bars started popping up in the Mile High City, the festive drinking dens slinging spiked eggnog in kitschy mugs. The holiday pop-ups proved popular, commanding waits longer than Santa’s naughty and nice list.

So it's no surprise that the boozy cup of holiday cheer overflowed. Now, Halloween-themed bars arrived to scare up crowds with macabre decor and creepy cocktails. If Christmas bars are merry and bright, Halloween bars are scary and full of fright.

Like ghosts, these bars are fleeting pop-ups.

Here are five of the best Halloween bars in Denver to experience this October.

Black Lagoon at Yacht Club (3701 N. Williams St., Denver)

Think of the Black Lagoon —a pop-up in the Yacht Club—to be haunt couture in the Halloween bar circuit. With elevated cocktails in Halloween hues and a creepy-as-heckas heck aesthetic, this October-only bar has residencies in nine drink-forward cities across Canada and the United States, including Denver.

Black Lagoon was created by spirits industry veterans Erin Hayes (Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and Chicago's Lost Lake) and Kelsey Ramage (Trash Collective, Toronto’s soon-to-open Supernova and Tales of the Cocktail’s International Bartender of the Year 2020).

Visitors can expect a skull-bedecked space with life-sized coffins and other decor that’s a nod to the occult and bizarre. Craft cocktails are served in custom glassware that’s available for purchase. Expect sips like Lilith’s Cup, made with Mount Gay Black Barrel, Aperol, vermouth, passionfruit syrup and glitter.

“Kelsey and I both love the metal, goth, horror bars and those spots really inspired Black Lagoon, but they are more beer-and-a-shot type places,” says Hayes. “With our background in the spirits world, we wanted to pay extra attention to making sure our list is as tasty as it is blood curdling.”

Black Lagoon will be open at the Yacht Club until Oct. 31.

Burton Bar (3501 Wazee St., Suite No. 100)

Ascend to the second-story bar at Zeppelin Station, pull back the curtain and you’ll be greeted by a “Ghost Host” in a black and white pin-striped suit who will hand you a glass of glittery champagne.

The ticketed Burton Bar pop-up costs $12 for a 90-minute experience, and you can join in on dance contests and games. Inspired by comedic scare master Tim Burton’s goth tastes, the bar is draped in purple lights, with scare props set as table centerpieces and projected pumpkins dancing on the walls.

The drink menu is playful: To claim the Skittle-infused vodka shot you buy, a Beetlejuice riddle will lead you on a scavenger hunt.

The activation will run from Tuesday through Sunday through October.

Red Rum Lounge (1717 Champa St., Denver)

You probably associate “The Shining” with The Stanley, the hotel where horror master Stephen King woke up to a real nightmare that inspired him to write the book, which was later adapted into the spine-chilling movie. But save yourself the drive to Estes Park and head to The Kimpton Hotel Monaco for the Red Rum Lounge, a pop-up that’s transformed the former onsite spa into a replica of the infamous Gold Room from the Overlook Hotel, which is where "The Shining" was filmed.

Expect eerily aged art deco accents, light fixtures, gold paint and even a similar patterned area rug. The bar space features a labyrinth-like hallway filled with specialty props and rooms, such as the haunted bathroom found in Room 237.

Cinematic cocktails include ones like a Heeeeere’s Johnnie! made with Johnnie Walker Black, ginger syrup and lemon.

For those looking to make it a staycation, the Monaco also offers a “Nightmare in the Mile High” package which features two tickets to Elitch Gardens Fright Fest and a $30 Uber credit.

13th Floor (3400 E 52nd Ave.)

You may have been to a speakeasy before. But have you ever been to a shriekeasy, a pop-up bar inside a haunted house? At Denver’s biggest haunted house 13th Floor, the spooky storylines include a sasquatch terrorizing a small mountain town, trick-or-treaters coming back from the dead, and a fraternity party terrorized by a slasher.

For the 21-and-up scare seekers, the haunted house has two watering hole options: The Shriekeasy Bar and Big Foot’s Big Shot, a secret bar that’s hidden in the haunted house and requires an add-on ticket.

The Haunted Mansion on Colfax (1509 Marion St.)

Your drinking buddy at this 1800s mansion could very well be the ghost of a rich miner.

It’s rumored that one of the mansion’s earliest occupants was a wealthy miner G.V. Kram who buried his fortune in the basement and hung himself once he found out his wife had a younger lover. Recent diners have reported seeing the shadow of an old man counting his money behind the thin curtains of a window overlooking the patio. Even a large ghost dog walks the upper floors, and occasionally leaves his paw prints in the dust.