Neuroscientists helped create Death & Co.'s surprising cocktail menu

Mind tricks meet craft cocktails at the new Neuro Bar Lab experience at Death & Co. Death & Co Denver

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, CO) It’s mid-way through a science-inspired cocktail tasting at Death & Co.’s Suite 6A, and before the next round of drinks hit the table, guests place masks over their eyes. They’ve already learned that color can affect taste — a lesson delivered via a flight of fancified Jell-O shots that duped the group at the start of the six-course, prix-fixe Neuro Lab Bar experience.

Now, they’re encouraged to smell the cocktail that’s been placed in front of them as Death & Co Denver bar manager Jonnie Long hints that the aroma of the drink’s mixer might conjure up childhood memories. The blindfolded group of cocktail enthusiasts start blurting out their guesses:

“I’m getting Orange Julius!” one person says.

“Sunny D!” another chimes in.

“Fresh orange slices after a soccer game!” declares another person.

The consensus is decidedly and confidently citrus. And it’s flat-out wrong (but we won’t ruin any surprises beyond that).

Inside The Ramble Hotel , this Neuro Bar Lab experience was created by Colorado neuroscientists and the vice president of food and beverage at Death & CO., a sophisticated bar that’s known for pushing cocktail boundaries.

The Neuro Bar Lab experience is in celebration of the opening of David Bryne’s Theater of the Mind experience in Denver, which involves a series of neuroscience experiments that prove our own senses can deceive you.

Fancy Jell-O shots show how colors affect taste at the Neuro Lab Bar's Death & Co Denver Death & Co Denver

At the clandestine bar, though, it’s almost as if a science class is in session — albeit a boozy, tasty one.

The menu accompanying the cocktails explains things like brain plasticity, which helps with the formation of memories and can be stronger when there are sensory inputs, like smell, present. As it turns out, scents have a stronger link to memory than any of our other senses, which we can credit partly to the brain's piriform cortex.

Each cocktail is accompanied by a mini crash course in the principles of neuroscience. Another cocktail, for instance, explores how different types of sugar affect the production of dopamine, a feel-good hormone.

Want to try the multi-sensory cocktail experience for yourself?

The six-course, prix-fixe cocktail menu is spiked with neuroscience lessons. Death & Co Denver

The Neuro Bar Lab is available Thursday through Saturday nights through the run of Theater of the Mind, Dec. 18. Reservations are available at 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Seating is limited. The cost is $75.