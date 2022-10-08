Hotel with A-frame cabins comes to Winter Park

Brittany Anas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYwSp_0iQngsea00
A rendering of the A-Frame Collection that will debut this winter in Winter Park.The A-Frame Club

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Winter Park, CO) The high country’s newest hotel will be a collection of modern A-frame cabins inspired by 1970s ski culture.

The A-Frame Collection, 31 newly constructed cabins, is set to open in December in Winter Park along the Fraser River.

Each 435-square-foot triangular cabin will have a deep Onsen-style soaking tub, mid-century Malm fireplace, cedarwood panel walls and retro decor.

The two-story cabins are perched on elevated platforms, nestled in pine trees and connected by a walking path. Inside, a ship’s ladder leads to a second-story lofted bedroom, and there’s also a bathroom, kitchenette and main-floor living room. Each room has a patio with shared fire pits on property to bring groups together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkMXN_0iQngsea00
The A-Frame Club is modern and nostalgic at the same time.Kylie Fitts

The A-Frame Collection is the latest project from Zeppelin Development, the Denver-based developer behind The Source Hotel and Market Hall, Zeppelin Station, Taxi Campus and several other projects.

Zeppelin’s hospitality expansion into the mountains will also include The Western, a 16-suite hotel and spa in Ouray. Originally built in 1891, the restored hotel will also have a general store and saloon.

A bar and restaurant called The Lodge will operate out of a historic saloon building at the A-Frame Collection.

Nightly rates for the A-frames will start at $550.

Brittany is a journalist in the Denver metro area with more than two decades of writing and editing experience. She covers travel, restaurants and other lifestyle topics.

