Hotel with A-frame cabins comes to Winter Park

A rendering of the A-Frame Collection that will debut this winter in Winter Park. The A-Frame Club

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Winter Park, CO) The high country’s newest hotel will be a collection of modern A-frame cabins inspired by 1970s ski culture.

The A-Frame Collection , 31 newly constructed cabins, is set to open in December in Winter Park along the Fraser River.

Each 435-square-foot triangular cabin will have a deep Onsen-style soaking tub, mid-century Malm fireplace, cedarwood panel walls and retro decor.

The two-story cabins are perched on elevated platforms, nestled in pine trees and connected by a walking path. Inside, a ship’s ladder leads to a second-story lofted bedroom, and there’s also a bathroom, kitchenette and main-floor living room. Each room has a patio with shared fire pits on property to bring groups together.

The A-Frame Club is modern and nostalgic at the same time. Kylie Fitts

The A-Frame Collection is the latest project from Zeppelin Development, the Denver-based developer behind The Source Hotel and Market Hall, Zeppelin Station, Taxi Campus and several other projects.

Zeppelin’s hospitality expansion into the mountains will also include The Western , a 16-suite hotel and spa in Ouray. Originally built in 1891, the restored hotel will also have a general store and saloon.

A bar and restaurant called The Lodge will operate out of a historic saloon building at the A-Frame Collection.

Nightly rates for the A-frames will start at $550.