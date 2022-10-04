‘The Polar Express’ brings the storybook tale to life in Golden

The Polar Express Train Ride in Golden brings the story to life. Colorado Railroad Museum

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Golden, CO) Tickets are now on sale for The Polar Express Train Ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum . The immersive holiday experience includes a re-enactment of the classic Christmas story that involves a boy’s dream-like train ride to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus.

The Polar Express Train Ride will take place at the museum from Nov. 11 to Dec. 23. Consistent with past years, tickets are expected to sell out.

The three-part experience begins with a cabaret-style show that re-enacts “The Polar Express,” including the story’s “Hot Chocolate” song and dance cookies and hot chocolate served.

Then, guests will await The Polar Express, feeling as though they’ve stepped foot in a live-action production of the story, with the train’s bright headlight emerging from the darkness and the whistles blowing and bells clanging.

The Polar Express Train Ride in Golden involves visits with Santa, a storybook-style train ride and a re-enactment of the book. Colorado Railroad Museum

As steam hisses from the locomotive, a conductor calls out a line from the tale: “Well, are ya’ comin?” The coal-fired steam train takes a journey to The North Pole, where elves sing and dance and Santa awaits.

When the train returns, children have a chance to visit with Santa and receive their “First Gift of Christmas,” a silver bell. The museum estimates that Santa will hand out 14,000 silver bells this year.

Denver & Rio Grande Western locomotive No. 491 (vintage 1928) and Rio Grande Southern locomotive No. 20 (vintage 1899) are the chariots for this Christmas-themed ride. They’ll log over 275 miles during 2022 The Polar Express Train Ride season.

Performances run three times a night at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Two ticket levels are available: Standard seating, which is $80 per person ages 2-15 and $100 per person ages 16 and older. Performances that take place before Thanksgiving are discounted by 10 percent. First-class seating is limited and available for purchase only in tables for four at $475 per table.

Groups wishing to be seated together must purchase all tickets in a single transaction. Lap riders under age 2 are free.