Enjoy a ‘trick or treat’ cocktail experience in Denver

Seven outposts in The Dairy Block have Halloween-themed drinks. The Dairy Block

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, CO) Trick-or-drink! Restaurants and bars that line Denver’s Dairy Block will sling cocktails inspired by classic Halloween movies like “Hocus Pocus” and “The Shining” leading up to the October holiday.

The trick-or-treat cocktail experience is set for Oct. 21 to 31, with seven of the block’s outposts crafting their own special drinks that they think characters from their favorite Halloween flicks would die to try.

Consider it a Halloween-themed bar crawl in the, LoDo micro-district. Drink prices are in the $12 to $14 range.

Ready to go spirit hunting?

Here’s the lineup of festive drinks you’ll find at the Dairy Block’s restaurants and bars.

Cinematic inspiration: “Hocus Pocus”

The drink: The Apple Cinnamon Cranberry Autumn Dance is a glass of Blanchard Brut with a splash of chilled and spiced apple cider. The drink is garnished with a trio of Craisins and an apple slice dipped in cinnamon.

Cost: $13

The Apple Cinnamon Cranberry Autumn Dance Blanchard Family Wines

Cinematic inspiration: “Scooby Doo”

The drink: The Mystery Machine is a tequila cocktail with strawberries and Starburst candies.

Cost: $14

Mystery Machine Poka Lola

Cinematic inspiration: “Coco”

The drink: Un Poco Lol is dessert in a glass, this drink is all treat, no tricks and it’s made with reposado tequila, horchata, cream liqueur and Chambord.

Cost: $12

Coco Kachina Cantina

Cinematic inspiration: “What We Do in the Shadows”

The drink: To play along with the theme of the FX series about four vampires, the Dead But Delicious cocktail is a red one made with rum, red wine, lime, passion fruit and amaro.

Cost: $13

Dead But Delicious Denver Milk Market

Cinematic inspiration: “Ghostbusters”

The drink: An Italian pilsner is paired with a shot of Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey. To order this drink, just say “Back off man, I am a scientist.”

Cost: $13

Back off man, I'm a scientist Westbound & Down

Seven Grand

Cinematic inspiration: “The Shining”

The drink: Raise a glass to master of horror Stephen King. The “All Work No Play” cocktail is made with Glenmorangie scotch whiskey, a nutty Amaretto, Dry Curacao, Benedictine, orange juice and lemon juice and balanced with Angostura bitters.

Cost: $14

All Work No Play Seven Grand

Deviation Distilling

Cinematic inspiration: “Zombieland”

The drink: The gin-based Zombie Tiki drink is made with grapefruit and cinnamon sherbet plus some Absinthe and a housemade falernum syrup, which has notes of the Caribbean like ginger, lime and almond.

Cost: $14