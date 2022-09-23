Denver, CO

5 must-try fall sips from Colorado’s Spirits Trail

Brittany Anas

Deviation Distilling in the Dairy Block is among 60 distilleries on the Colorado Spirits Trail.Deviation Distilling

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, CO) Colorado’s love for beer runs deep. But the state also has many fantastic distilleries bottling field-to-flask whiskeys, plucking local herbs for handcrafted gins and pushing the boundaries with seasonal spirits like a pumpkin spice liqueur (find it at Irontown Distillery & Crafthouse).

But where do spirit hounds even begin with more than five dozen distilleries spread throughout the state?

To help narrow things down, the Colorado Spirits Trail launched a new app spotlighting homegrown distilleries.

Users can find distilleries near them, create custom “trails,” comment on their experiences, track releases from their favorite distilleries and earn points towards prizes by checking in at one of 60 participating distilleries. Events calendars and promotions are also available through the app.

The distilleries span the state.

Here are five good-spirited sips to get you started this fall.

1. The Foragers Botanical Gin from Mythology Distillery in Denver

Mythology harvested botanicals from the Denver Botanic Gardens for this collaborative gin, perfect for bidding farewell to summer. It’s earthy, floral, and has notes of sweet juniper and candied lemon peel with a floral pine and limoncello finish. If you need something to cheers to, Mythology is building a new campus in Steamboat Springs that will open next summer. (3622 Tejon St., Denver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2xwq_0i7ewW0N00
The lemon zest in Forager Gin from Mythology Distillery makes a great addition to cocktails.Mythology Distillery

2. Barista Whisky from Deviation Distilling in Denver

Deviation Distilling hits a fall trifecta with Barista Whisky, a collaboration between the distillery, a coffee roaster, and a chocolate company. Try cocktails and tasting flights at the distillery’s tasting lounge in the Dairy Block. (1821 Blake St., Suite 130, Denver)

3. Longtucky Shine from Abbott & Wallace Distilling in Longmont

The Longtucky Shine is made from local corn and barley. Abbott & Wallace is also known for its award-winning canned cocktails like the Longtucky Julep, which is made with local mint and maple syrup. (350 Terry St. Suite 120, Longmont)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mLXI_0i7ewW0N00
Longtucky Shine from Abbott & Wallace Distilling in LongmontAbbott & Wallace

4. Gingercello Reserve from Marble Distilling Co. in Carbondale

A riff on the Italian classic, the original Gingercello from Marble Distilling Co. is made with fresh ginger and the sweetest part of lemon zest. But the Gingercello Reserve is for fall drinking. Aged in a whisky barrel, it’s warm and spicy. You can even turn your distillery trip into a vacation by booking a room at the Distillery Inn, a five-room hideout in downtown Carbondale.

(150 Main St., Carbondale)

5. Westminster Abbey from Whistling Hare Distillery in Westminster

A small-batch distillery in Westminster, Whistling Hare specializes in blue corn vodka and whisky. A cocktail to try in the tasting room is the Westminster Abbey that’s made with an Earl Grey vodka plus chocolate and walnut bitters. (7655 W. 108th Ave., Westminster)

