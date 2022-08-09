You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotel

The 'Puppies and Prosecco' package at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver is available to book. Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) There are dog-friendly hotels. And then there’s the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver , which will provide you with a private in-room puppy party complete with a bottle of bubbly and a room full of rescue dogs eager to snuggle and play.

The downtown hotel’s annual “ Puppies and Prosecco ” package is available Aug. 25 to 29 and syncs up with National Dog Day. The adoptable, party-ready puppies are from Lifeline Puppy Rescue , a Colorado shelter.

This year, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver is offering two options for its puppy party:

The luxury suite includes 30 minutes of puppy playtime, Prosecco, Italian cicchettis (an Italian spin on tapas) and a $150 food and beverage credit to Panzano, the on-site restaurant that specializes in Northern Italian dishes.

The executive suite includes 20 minutes of puppy playtime, Prosecco, Italian cicchettis and a $150 food and beverage credit to Panzano.

Starting rates for the Puppies and Prosecco package are $550 for the executive suite and $1,250 for the luxury suite. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a no-kill rescue that’s adopted almost 43,000 puppies to families in the Rocky Mountain region as well as Kansas, Texas and New Mexico.