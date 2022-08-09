You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotel

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver
(Denver, Colo) There are dog-friendly hotels. And then there’s the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver, which will provide you with a private in-room puppy party complete with a bottle of bubbly and a room full of rescue dogs eager to snuggle and play.
The downtown hotel’s annual “Puppies and Prosecco” package is available Aug. 25 to 29 and syncs up with National Dog Day. The adoptable, party-ready puppies are from Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a Colorado shelter.
This year, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver is offering two options for its puppy party:
- The luxury suite includes 30 minutes of puppy playtime, Prosecco, Italian cicchettis (an Italian spin on tapas) and a $150 food and beverage credit to Panzano, the on-site restaurant that specializes in Northern Italian dishes.
- The executive suite includes 20 minutes of puppy playtime, Prosecco, Italian cicchettis and a $150 food and beverage credit to Panzano.
Starting rates for the Puppies and Prosecco package are $550 for the executive suite and $1,250 for the luxury suite. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a no-kill rescue that’s adopted almost 43,000 puppies to families in the Rocky Mountain region as well as Kansas, Texas and New Mexico.
Comments / 1