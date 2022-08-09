Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands Ranch

Pair bruschetta boards and boutique wines at Postino's new Highlands Ranch location. Postino WineCafé

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo) With a new Highlands Ranch location, Postino WineCafé is bringing its boutique vino, creative bruschetta boards and playful design (think: a rainbow chandelier and wall of vintage games) to the southern suburbs.

The Highlands Ranch outpost (1497 Park Central Drive) opened Monday and is Postino’s fourth Colorado location, with a fifth planned for the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder later this fall. The space features garage-style doors that open to a groovy sunken patio that’s a nod to 70s-style conversation pits. The 3,500 square-foot space seats 129 inside and 107 on the patio, which is bedecked with yellow umbrellas and string lights.

Postino's Highlands Ranch outpost is a 3,500 square-foot space that seats 129 inside and 107 on the patio. Postino WineCafé

Postino has a rotating selection of wines, including more than 30 varieties you can order by the glass, plus 10 beers on tap with pours from Colorado breweries including Odell, Great Divide, Left Hand, Oskar Blues and Upslope.

The “snacky things” menu includes shareable bites like crispy cauliflower, olives, and a decadent grilled cheese layered with gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese and smoky bacon served alongside a creamy tomato soup dip.

Vintage games line a wall at Postino in Highlands Ranch. Postino WineCafé

Postino regulars love the bruschetta boards, which come in a dozen options like brie, apple and a fig spread, sweet n’ spicy pepper jam with goat cheese, salami and pesto and more. Every Monday and Tuesday after 8 p.m., guests can enjoy Postino’s iconic “Board & Bottle”, during which a bottle of wine and bruschetta board (your choice of four varieties) are $25.

Soups, salads, meat and cheese loaded charcuterie boards and paninis are also on the menu.

A sprawling, sunken patio mimics 70s-style conversation pits. Postino WineCafé

Denver’s Xan Creative was commissioned to design the Highlands Ranch cafe, which is modern with a little mid-century flair thanks to geometric wallpaper, brass finishings and Murano glass chandeliers. There’s also a floor-to-ceiling wall of vintage board games, which is a continuation of a design theme from other Postino locations that also have unique focal points like a glittering wall of sunglasses at the 9th and Colorado spot and a decoupage of concert playbills at the Broadway wine bar.

Postino’s Highlands Ranch location is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays; 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Brunch is served on the weekend until 1 p.m. and happy hour is available daily until 5 p.m. every day of the week, during which all wines by the glass and pitchers of beer are $6.