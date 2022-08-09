For the first time ever, Denver’s airport is hosting a 5K on one of its runways

The Denver 5K on the Runway will begin at 6 a.m. Sept. 10. It's the first race to ever be held on one of DIA's runways. Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) Usually, running through the airport means you’re trying to make it to your gate before the final boarding call. But, come September, runners will lace up their shoes and go for an intentional run at Denver International Airport.

DEN has teamed up with the Denver Colfax Marathon to host a sunrise 5K run on one of the airport’s six runways. The Denver 5K on the Runway will begin at 6 a.m. Sept. 10, and registration for this historic race filled up within a day. Racers need to be able to complete the race within one hour.

“This is the first time in the airport’s history that we have held an event like this on the airfield,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said in a statement. “We are excited to offer this unique experience for the community to see DEN from a different perspective while enjoying the beauty of our airport and the surrounding landscape.”

To accommodate the race, airport officials say they are working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines to make sure the race won’t have any impact on airport operations. The runway staging the race will be temporarily closed for the event, and DEN officials say they’ll still have the capacity to operate normally.

The 5K on the Runway is a partnership between DEN and the Denver Colfax Marathon , which has its marquee event onMay 20-21, 2023.

United Airlines is the presenting sponsor of the event and will host a post-race breakfast and other festivities in the airline’s hangar.

The first 500 runners who signed up will get a pair of branded aviators. Participants will also receive runway-themed shirt, airplane medal, and free runner photos. The race cost $49 for adults and $39 for youth ages 8-17 and parking is included. While it’s too late to sign up, you might be able to watch runners if you happen to have a flight the morning of race day.