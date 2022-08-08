It's peak produce season in Colorado!: Where to find the best summer staples

It's peak season for Palisade peaches. Katie Knoch

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) It’s showtime for Colorado’s produce, with juicy, sweet Palisade peaches and tender ears of Olathe sweet corn making their cameos on local restaurant menus and in the produce section at your grocery store.

While the state has a pretty short harvest season, the quality of produce is exceptional this time of year thanks in part to the hot days and cool nights that make Colorado’s produce sweeter and more flavorful, explains Marilyn Bay Drake, executive director of the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association (CFVGA).

To help you hunt down the local produce like Pueblo Chiles and Rocky Ford Melons, the CFVGA has a tool on its website for finding local produce stands.

You can also keep tabs on the state’s harvest calendar , which shows when your favorite produce is grown in Colorado and when it’s harvested and ready to eat.

Here’s five more tips for shopping for and storing Colorado’s beloved produce from FoodSmart Colorado , which is a nutrition and food safety resource from the Colorado State University Extension: