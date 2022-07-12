Denver airport raises parking rates this week

Parking in the garages at Denver International Airport is increasing to $30 a day. Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

Starting July 15, Denver International Airport will increase parking rates at some popular lots. Travelers can expect to pay $30 per day to park in the garages closest to the airport. Most rate increases are by $1 to $2.

The most expensive places to park at the airport are the east and west garages, with most levels providing covered parking. The garage rates will increase from $5 per hour and $28 per day to $7 per hour and $30 per day.

Hourly rates at the on-site economy lot will increase from $5 to $6 per hour. Days one to three in this lot will increase from $17 to $18 per day, while 4 or more days will increase from $15 to $16 a day.

In the short-term lots, rates will go from $6 per hour to $7 per hour and $144 to $168 per day.

At the lot off of 61st and Peña Boulevard, parking rates will go from $3 per 12 hours and $6 per day to $5 per 12 hours and $7 per day.

Rates in the off-site Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots will stay fixed at $8 per day with no hourly rate.

Airport officials regularly conduct parking rate market studies, looking at similarly sized airports across the country. Through the recent study, airport officials said they determined that DIA should slightly increase parking rates in select lots based on demand and the increased costs to maintain and operate the lots.

The last time the airport raised rates was in September 2019.