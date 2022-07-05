Trains between DIA concourses shut down, delay passengers at airport

The trains at DIA temporarily went out of service Tuesday morning, causing a bottleneck in the terminal. Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) The trains at Denver International Airport temporarily went out of service Tuesday morning, causing backups in the Jeppesen terminals as travelers couldn’t access their gates on a busy travel day.

The issue has been resolved, according to airport officials; however, TSA security lines are being metered so the train platforms can clear.

While there’s a walkway to A concourses, the B and C gates are only accessible by the trains that went out of service.

At 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, airport officials tweeted that the trains to the gates had temporarily stopped and that crews were working quickly to restore service.

DIA officials said that while the airlines know about the transportation issue delaying passengers, it’s up to the airlines whether to hold flights.

By 10:51, DIA said the issue had been resolved, however the airport needed to remove a stuck train and security was still being metered.

Twitter user @garrettrburgess Tweeted a photo of crowds waiting for the train and said passengers had been waiting for 45 minutes.

During the delay, DIA officials said it was exploring alternatives for shuttling people to their gates.

Newsbreak reported in May that global supply chain problems disrupted DIA’s plans for newer trains .

DIA, the third busiest airport globally, currently has 31 train cars in its inventory, 16 of which are 29 years old and ready to retire after logging more than 1.4 million miles. DIA plans to replace those 16 cars plus add 10 more.

On July 4, the airport tweeted that July is the airport’s busiest month.