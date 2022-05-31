Got extra time at the airport? Play putt-putt golf for free at DIA

Play putt-putt golf for free at Denver International Airport. Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) In addition to exploring conspiracy theories or getting a taste of the local dining scene , travelers at Denver International Airport who have some extra time on their hands will soon have another entertainment option: Playing a round of putt-putt golf.

In time for the summer, DIA brought back its open-air park, which hosts free yard games like cornhole, plus putt-putt golf and jazz concerts. The airport's “Park on the Plaza” is located pre-security, between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel.

The free, nine-hole mini golf course will be open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 17 to July 17. The park will remain open through Oct. 2. In the winter months, DEN puts an ice skating rink in the space.

DEN officials say the park gives passengers an opportunity to relax and get some sunshine before or after a flight. The area has grass-like turf, Colorado-native plants and trees, and bench seating.

The Park on the Plaza is open to the public and just steps away from RTD’s A-Line station at DEN and a short walk from the airport parking garages.

Here’s the lineup for the Jazz on the Park schedule, which will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on select Fridays.