How the Denver Zoo is helping Ukrainian animals

The Denver Zoo is raising money for Ukrainian zoos and so far has dispersed $50,000. Visit Denver

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) In an effort to assist zoos in Ukraine that are impacted by Russia’s war, the Denver Zoo in March launched a Wildlife Emergency Fund . Since, the zoo has raised $50,000 from 865 individual donations and are distributing the money to three organizations across the war-torn country.

The donations have been dispersed among Kyiv, Cherkassy and Odessa Zoos to help them care for their animals under extremely dangerous and difficult conditions.

Denver Zoo is continuing to accept donations and plans to send more funds to those — and potentially other — Ukrainian zoos in the near future.

“If there was no support of friends who send us money, it would be very, very difficult to buy the fruits and vegetables we buy for our primates every day,” said Kyiv Zoo Director Kyrylo Trantin in a video statement shared with Denver Zoo . “Our main goal is to make sure that our animals do not feel that something is wrong behind the fence. They must eat well, we must serve them very well and give them our love and respect.”

The Denver Zoo also received assistance from Ukrainians of Colorado , which helped build connections with zoo leaders in Ukraine, helping with transferring the funds to those organizations.

“We’ve all watched in horror as this crisis has unfolded in Ukraine, and our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people who have shown incredible bravery and resilience,” said Bert Vescolani, President and CEO of Denver Zoo.

Over the past 25 years, Denver Zoo has participated in more than 600 wildlife conservation, rescue and rehab projects by providing staffing or funding.