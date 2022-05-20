Film on The Rocks is back. Here’s what's playing at Red Rocks in 2022

The Red Rocks events lineup will be busy this summer. In addition to concerts, Film on The Rocks returns with five movies. Film on the Rocks

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) After a pandemic pause, “ Film on the Rocks ” will again take place inside Red Rocks Amphitheater with an abbreviated lineup of five films this summer.

Tickets are $16, and they go on sale on May 20. The movie nights start at 7 p.m. with live entertainment kicking off the evening before the movies beginning at dusk around 8:30 p.m. Details on the pre-movie performances will be announced at a later date.

Over the past couple of years, Film on the Rocks— presented by Denver Film and the amphitheater's owner, Denver Arts & Venues—took place in the venue’s parking lot in a drive-in format. Denver Film even added a holiday drive-in at Red Rocks with 13 holiday classics (if you count “Die Hard” as a Christmas movie) playing in November and December 2021.

This summer the popular outdoor movie program returns to the more scenic amphitheater. The scheduled films span the genres from a superhero movie (“Thor Ragnarok”) to a sci-fi hit (“Dune”) and a quintessential summertime classic (“The Sandlot”).

Here’s the full lineup:

Monday, June 13: “Thor Ragnarok”

Monday, July 18: “The Sandlot”

Monday, July 25: “The Greatest Showman”

Monday, Aug. 1: “Summer of Soul”

Monday, Aug. 15: “Dune”