Film on The Rocks is back. Here’s what's playing at Red Rocks in 2022

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver
(Denver, Colo) After a pandemic pause, “Film on the Rocks” will again take place inside Red Rocks Amphitheater with an abbreviated lineup of five films this summer.
Tickets are $16, and they go on sale on May 20. The movie nights start at 7 p.m. with live entertainment kicking off the evening before the movies beginning at dusk around 8:30 p.m. Details on the pre-movie performances will be announced at a later date.
Over the past couple of years, Film on the Rocks— presented by Denver Film and the amphitheater's owner, Denver Arts & Venues—took place in the venue’s parking lot in a drive-in format. Denver Film even added a holiday drive-in at Red Rocks with 13 holiday classics (if you count “Die Hard” as a Christmas movie) playing in November and December 2021.
This summer the popular outdoor movie program returns to the more scenic amphitheater. The scheduled films span the genres from a superhero movie (“Thor Ragnarok”) to a sci-fi hit (“Dune”) and a quintessential summertime classic (“The Sandlot”).
Here’s the full lineup:
Monday, June 13: “Thor Ragnarok”
Monday, July 18: “The Sandlot”
Monday, July 25: “The Greatest Showman”
Monday, Aug. 1: “Summer of Soul”
Monday, Aug. 15: “Dune”
