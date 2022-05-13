Use these TSA tips to beat long summer security lines at DIA

Ahead of the busy summer travel season, TSA officials say travelers should allow extra time to get checked in and through security. Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) If you traveled during the past couple of years, you’ve probably been able to breeze through security lines with little to no wait times. But travel is back (some call 2022 the year of revenge travel), and so are the long security lines.

Ahead of the busy summer travel season, the Transportation Security Administration announced it expects passenger volumes will match and may occasionally exceed those of 2019 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Those traveling through Denver International Airport should especially heed the “arrive early” warnings since it was recently recognized as the third busiest airport globally. Despite the summer travel season not yet being underway, lines are already getting long.

AltitudeTV sports journalist Vic Lombardi recently Tweeted a photo showing lines at DIA that stretched outside of the airport, saying it’s the longest he’s ever seen and quipping you should arrive three days before flight departure.

DIA is also under construction, so it may take you a little extra time to navigate the airport. TSA Precheck passengers and TSA Precheck passengers with Clear should use the North Security Checkpoint. The South Security Checkpoint is for standard screening travelers.

The summer travel season, which begins in late May and extends beyond Labor Day weekend, covers three full months and four major holidays, including Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday. Juneteenth will be recognized on Monday, June 20, 2022. In addition to the extra holiday, TSA has been grappling with staffing shortages , which could affect security wait times during the busy summer travel season.

Here are five tips to help you get through security quicker (and hopefully save you from a pre-flight sprint to your gate):