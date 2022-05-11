Air France returns to DIA with non-stop Paris flights

Air France resumed direct service between Denver and Paris. Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) Ahead of the summer travel season, Air France returned to the Mile High City to offer non-stop flights between Denver and Paris.

From now through early October, the carrier is operating three days per week between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport (CDG). Flights operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using Boeing 777- 200 aircraft.

"We expect passenger traffic to reach historic highs this summer thanks in part to carriers like Air France who continue to invest in the Denver market, allowing us to expand our global connections and connect our passengers and community to Europe and beyond,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington in a statement.

Air France first launched service between Denver and Paris in July 2021. The service ended in early October to coincide with the end of the summer travel season, according to airport officials.

Air France was the first and remains the only carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance (which Delta is a member of) to operate nonstop transatlantic service to Denver. Through the Air France network in CDG, passengers can access dozens of destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

But the nonstop flights between Denver and Paris also give Colorado tourism an edge as France is one of the most important international tourism markets for the state. In 2019, French visitors accounted for seven percent of total overseas visitors to Colorado, just behind the United Kingdom and Australia.

According to Colorado Tourism Director Tim Wolfe, the state’s wide-open spaces, scenic hikes, historic railroads, and Wild West history are popular among French tourists.