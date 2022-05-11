Did you know this Denver hotel has a secret sexy floor?

The Rally Hotel's eighth floor is perched at 5,280 feet (a mile high) and the rooms have a sexy design. The Rally Hotel

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) Step foot in The Rally Hotel , which opened across the street from Coors Field in 2021, just ahead of the MLB Allstar Game, and you’ll quickly pick up on the baseball theme.

Rockies memorabilia is on display, red stitching on leather banquettes resembles baseball gloves, and, in the lobby, baseballs move through chutes in a mesmerizing two-story kinetic sculpture.

But did you know that this Denver hotel in the heart of McGregor Square also has a secret floor where the theme is a little more subtle and a lot sexier?

The entrance at The Rally Hotel, a baseball-themed hotel across the street from Coors Field in the buzzy McGregor Square. The Rally Hotel

The eighth-floor rooms sit at precisely 5,280 feet. And the “Mile High Floor” leans into the cheeky, adult-themed nature of its name with a sensual, purple-toned sleek aesthetic.

That means (wink wink) you can join the “Mile High Club” without landing on a no-fly list. The eighth-floor rooms have adult amenities guests can purchase from the mini bar, including a Kama Sutra kit.

Or, for a more PG take, you could interpret the ombré purple floor as being inspired by Colorado’s iconic sunsets.

Regardless, The Rally debuted a new Mile High Package that includes a stay on the eighth floor and gives guests behind-the-scenes access to local distillery Mile High Spirits to learn about the spirit-making process and see where the makers age hundreds of barrels of whiskey. Enjoy a flight of spirits or a signature cocktail and then head back to the hotel, ending the evening with aphrodisiac sweet and spicy truffles and a couples’ intimacy game.

The Mile High floor of The Rally Hotel breaks from the more traditional baseball styles throughout the rest of the hotel. The Rally Hotel

The 182-room hotel also has a rooftop pool, a forthcoming Rockies Hall of Fame, plus on-property food and beverage options at The Original and The Rally Bar.

The rooftop pool at The Rally Hotel has views of Coors Field, McGregor Square and downtown. The Rally Hotel

So how does this sexy floor fit into the baseball theme at The Rally? We’ll let you decide, but there’s no avoiding the “home run” double entendre.