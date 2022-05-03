New Pueblo-themed bar serving sloppers open in Denver

Sloppers are on the menu at Fuel & Iron, a Pueblo-themed bar that's open in Denver. Fuel & Iron

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) Unless you’re from Pueblo, “sloppers” are probably not in your culinary vocabulary. These open-faced cheeseburgers are smothered in the city’s famed green chili and topped with diced onions, though restaurants are known to put their own spins on sloppers.

Now, Denverites can get a taste of southern Colorado’s favorite way to eat a burger at Fuel & Iron , a Pueblo-inspired bar that recently opened in downtown Denver at 1526 Blake St. (the former Brass Tracks location).

The Fuel & Iron bar gives Denverites a mini-tour of Pueblo's food scene, serving slopper sliders made with green chile from Milberger Farms Pueblo chiles and provisions from Gaglian’s Italian Market & Deli (a century-old Pueblo institution) and local favorite Springside Cheese Shop. As for the bar program, Fuel & Iron beers are brewed in partnership with Copper Kettle Brewing Company and a cocktail program will include drinks that incorporate Pueblo’s homegrown peppers.

The menu at Fuel & Iron is a nod to Pueblo's diverse food scene. Fuel & Iron

The bar is the first brick-and-mortar concept from Fuel & Iron Realty, which in fall 2022 will bring a food hall to downtown Pueblo, with five food stalls, 28 affordable housing units, and, eventually, a farm commissary kitchen, performance venue, event center and more. The name Fuel & Iron is a nod to Colorado Fuel & Iron, a large steel conglomerate based in Pueblo that played a key role in industrialization in the west.

Pueblo has a fascinating food scene, with more than 100 locally-owned restaurants in the city.

“The town’s industry spurred immigration from all over the world; you’ll find Italian, Hispanic and Slovenian influences, among others, and a lot of Denverites aren’t familiar with its distinctive character and culture,” says Zach Cytryn, director of brokerage with Fuel & Iron. “We’re excited to provide a true taste of Pueblo in downtown Denver.”

Pueblo's history and culture are on display at the Denver outpost, with a mural of Pueblo's steelworkers completed by artist Dan Levinson, the former director of Pueblo Arts Alliance. Historical photos provided by the Steelworks Center of the West and industrial finishes help tell the story.