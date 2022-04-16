Denver, CO

This Denver sports bar sells a $15 Easter milkshake

Brittany Anas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BraG_0fAgRr7Q00
Peep this shake: Slater's 50/50 makes a cotton candy shake that's loaded with Easter candy.Slater's 50/50

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) What if you could take all the best treats from an Easter basket and incorporate them into a creamy, over-the-top, Instagram-worthy milkshake? Slater’s 50/50, an elevated sports bar in Denver, did just that with their new spring treat, the Denver Peeps Cotton Candy Milkshake.

The $15 cotton candy-flavored shake is served in a glass with a pastel-sprinkled rim and then topped with a crown of whipped cream. The sugar rush doesn’t stop there, though: It’s garnished with marshmallow Peeps, a puff of cotton candy, with a plastic egg filled with jelly beans perched on top.

Slater's 50/50 (3600 Blake St.) opened in Denver during the summer of 2020. It serves burgers, beer, wings, and churns out milkshakes that look like they’re straight from Candyland (really, there’s a high-tech, $27,000 ice cream machine in the kitchen that cranks out the shakes that tend to go viral on social media).

The Instagram-famous milkshakes start at $12.99, and the menu also includes a “Happy Happy Birthday Shake” that comes with a Jolly Rancher sugar rim, Twinkies, a cupcake, and a sparkler. Or the S’mores Shake is crafted with marshmallow fluff and crumbled graham cracker crust and then topped with toasted marshmallows, chocolate syrup and a s’more. You can add a shot of whiskey for $5.

The Easter-themed shake is available throughout April.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Easter# milkshake# peeps# sports bar# denver

Comments / 2

Published by

Brittany is a journalist in the Denver metro area with more than two decades of writing and editing experience. She covers travel, restaurants and other lifestyle topics.

Westminster, CO
470 followers

More from Brittany Anas

Denver, CO

Historic Denver school transforms into 251-room hotel, restaurant

A rendering of The Slate Denver, a 251-room hotel that is opening in the historic Emily Griffith Opportunity School.The Slate Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A century ago, a teacher named Emily Griffith started the Denver Opportunity School based on the principle that education should be available to everyone, initially offering free classes to all who wished to learn.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Travel demand makes Denver airport one of busiest globally

Denver International Airport is the third busiest in the world.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo.) With nearly 59 million passengers traveling through in 2021, Denver International Airport ranks as the No. 3 busiest airport in the world, according to new data from the Airports Council International.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

A top Denver chef takes over Front Room Pizza (and brings back the salad bar)

Denver Chef Alex Seidel opens Roca's Pizza & Pasta in the former Front Room Pizza location.Alex Hearn. (Lakewood, Colo.) Front Room Pizza was a Lakewood institution — the kind of strip mall pizzeria anchored by a salad bar with little league team photos hanging on the wall. After 35 years in business in the Green Mountain neighborhood in January, Front Room said farewell, citing a familiar script: labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Did you fall for DIA’s April Fool’s joke?

The fictitious candle set from Denver International Airport.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo.) Candles that capture signature scents reminiscent of hotel lobbies, national parks, and even states have emerged as a pandemic-era travel trend. Amid COVID-19, why not order a candle that reminds you of your favorite getaway and hold you over until your next vacation?

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Churro lovers will adore Stanley Marketplace’s newest addition

A new churro bar is open in The Stanley MarketplaceBrittany Anas. (Aurora, Colo.) An authentic churrería brings a taste of Spain to the Stanley Marketplace, serving churros with rich, warm chocolate dipping sauces for dunking.

Read full story
Denver, CO

5 insider tricks you need to know before your next flight at DIA

With construction projects and COVID protocols, traveling now requires more planning.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo.) Frequent travelers out of Denver International Airport share an inside joke: “Be like DIA, never stop working on yourself.”

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Strike a pose: Do yoga inside Denver’s Frida Khalo exhibit

You can take yoga classes inside Denver's Frida Khalo exhibit.Lifeway Kefir/Lighthouse Immersive. (Denver, Colo.) With larger-than-life, brilliant self-portraits of legendary artist Frida Khalo looming in the backdrop, Denverites can now practice yoga in an immersive art gallery.

Read full story
Westminster, CO

Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow reveals nation's top dog names

Colorado-based Camp Bow says the top dog name in 2022 is Luna.Brittany Anas. (Westminster, Colo.) Move over, Buddy, Fido, and Max! Camp Bow Wow, a Westminster-based doggy daycare and boarding company, combed its database to discover the most common dog names among its campers.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver hotel offers package for Bridgerton binge-watchers

Denver's Catbird Hotel is offering a "Spill the Tea" package for those who want to binge watching season 2 of "Bridgerton."Catbird Hotel. (Denver, Colo) Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-era drama series “Bridgerton” returns to Netflix Friday for its long-awaited second season. For those who want to hunker down and binge-watch this 19th-century soap opera that’s steamier than a whistling pot of tea, a Denver hotel offers a “Bridgerton”-themed package that comes with special gifts like a historical romance novel and a bouquet of flowers.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Did Denver International Airport confirm its conspiracy theories?

A construction sign near the TSA security entrance at Denver International Airport.Brittany Anas. (Denver, Colo) Since opening in 1995, plenty of conspiracy theories have cropped up about Denver International Airport — from the idea that there are underground bunkers built for a secret society to the notion that the blue mustang with beady red eyes is cursed.

Read full story
7 comments
Boulder, CO

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an Irish coffee stout

Boulder Beer's 'Irish Blessing' is back this March.Boulder Beer. (Boulder, Colo) Forget the green beer. Boulder Beer teamed up with Jameson Irish Whiskey to make a rich and chocolatey Irish Coffee Stout just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

Read full story
Lafayette, CO

From ghost kitchen to Lafayette pizza parlor: A pandemic success story

Ghost Box Pizza in Lafayette serves slabs of Detroit-style pizza.Ghost Box Pizza. (Lafayette, Colo) Gather round for a good ghost story. A cidery’s ghost kitchen that started making pizzas during the pandemic now has a physical pizza parlor space in downtown Lafayette that serves Detroit-style pies.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Frontier adds four direct flights from DIA; fares start at $99

Frontier Airlines is adding four direct flights servicing Denver International Airport this spring.Frontier. (Denver, Colo) Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced it's adding 27 new direct flights, including four routes that will serve Denver International Airport beginning this spring.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

It’s time to make your reservations for Denver Restaurant Week

Guests dine at Linger, which is among the nearly 200 restaurants participating in this year's Denver Restaurant Week.Adam Larkey Photography / Visit Denver. Culinary enthusiasts who want to sample the Mile High City’s dining scene: Denver Restaurant Week will take place from March 11-20 and many restaurants are now taking reservations.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

5 unique ways to close out the Colorado ski season

(Denver, Colo) The ski season may have gotten off to a slow start in Colorado this year, but Ullr (the god of snow) is more than making up for it as we head into the spring ski season. Colorado’s ski resorts received fresh snow this week and more is on the way by the weekend, with March and April historically the state’s snowiest months, according to Ski Country USA.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver-based Dazbog Coffee holds fundraiser to support Ukraine

Denver-based Dazbog Coffee is donating a portion of proceeds to The International Committee of the Red Cross.Dazbog Coffee. (Denver, Colo) In support of the citizens of Ukraine, Dazbog Coffee Company is raising money this week for relief efforts led by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

This Denver chef's rabbit pot pie ‘Beat Bobby Flay’

Denver chef Jon Keeley from Fire at The Art, a hotel, recently beat celebrity chef Bobby Flay in a cooking competition.The Art, a hotel. (Denver, Colo) Jon Keeley, the new executive chef at Fire in The Art Hotel Denver, appeared on the most recent episode of “Beat Bobby Flay,” and he did just that with his judge-approved rabbit pot pie.

Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Guru blesses new Coors Almighty Light beer to protect Foo Fighters

The limited-edition Coors beer has been blessed by a guruCoors Light. (Denver, Colo) Colorado is no stranger to gimmicky beers. This craft beer capital practically invented them nearly a decade ago when Wynkoop Brewery got the, well, nutty idea to make a Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Three dozen new restaurants landing at Denver’s Airport

A burrata plate from The Bindery, which will be opening an outpost at Denver International Airport in 2023.Emma Hampsten / The Bindery. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport is about to become the best place in Colorado to do a food crawl.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy