This Denver sports bar sells a $15 Easter milkshake

Peep this shake: Slater's 50/50 makes a cotton candy shake that's loaded with Easter candy. Slater's 50/50

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) What if you could take all the best treats from an Easter basket and incorporate them into a creamy, over-the-top, Instagram-worthy milkshake? Slater’s 50/50, an elevated sports bar in Denver, did just that with their new spring treat, the Denver Peeps Cotton Candy Milkshake.

The $15 cotton candy-flavored shake is served in a glass with a pastel-sprinkled rim and then topped with a crown of whipped cream. The sugar rush doesn’t stop there, though: It’s garnished with marshmallow Peeps, a puff of cotton candy, with a plastic egg filled with jelly beans perched on top.

Slater's 50/50 (3600 Blake St.) opened in Denver during the summer of 2020. It serves burgers, beer, wings, and churns out milkshakes that look like they’re straight from Candyland (really, there’s a high-tech, $27,000 ice cream machine in the kitchen that cranks out the shakes that tend to go viral on social media).

The Instagram-famous milkshakes start at $12.99, and the menu also includes a “Happy Happy Birthday Shake” that comes with a Jolly Rancher sugar rim, Twinkies, a cupcake, and a sparkler. Or the S’mores Shake is crafted with marshmallow fluff and crumbled graham cracker crust and then topped with toasted marshmallows, chocolate syrup and a s’more. You can add a shot of whiskey for $5.

The Easter-themed shake is available throughout April.