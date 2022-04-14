Historic Denver school transforms into 251-room hotel, restaurant

A rendering of The Slate Denver, a 251-room hotel that is opening in the historic Emily Griffith Opportunity School. The Slate Denver

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A century ago, a teacher named Emily Griffith started the Denver Opportunity School based on the principle that education should be available to everyone, initially offering free classes to all who wished to learn.

Today, the school is a technical college housed within the Colorado Community College System. But, the historic school building that put Denver on the map as a leader in adult education will reopen this spring as The Slate Denver , a 251-room hotel with an on-site restaurant called “The Teacher’s Lounge Food + Drink.”

The hotel, which is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is located at 1250 Welton St. It’s, close to several Denver’s top tourist attractions, including the Denver Art Museum and 16th Street Mall, and is also a short walk to the Colorado Convention Center.

The Slate, now taking room reservations for late May, announced of Michael Poompan (previously the executive chef of the Ritz-Carlton Denver) as the property’s executive chef.

The Teacher’s Lounge Food + Drink will open inside The Slate Denver later this spring. The Slate Denver

Poompan has a passion for infusing local ingredients into his dishes and partnering with Colorado purveyors.

The Teachers’ Lounge Food + Drink will put a contemporary spin on classic dishes like Crispy Bison Meatloaf Bites made from Colorado’s Rock River Ranch’s bison and Jumpin’ Good Goat Cheese made from cheese produced in the state.

Altius Farms , a hydroponic greenhouse in downtown, will grow the salad greens for the restaurant, and Denver-based River Bear Meats will supply the charcuterie. Attimo Wine will lead the wine program.

The property will also have a signature cocktail: The Emily, an apple-themed libation.