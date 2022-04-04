Denver, CO

Did you fall for DIA’s April Fool’s joke?

Brittany Anas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OcewZ_0ezCZrW200
The fictitious candle set from Denver International Airport.Denver International Airport

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Candles that capture signature scents reminiscent of hotel lobbies, national parks, and even states have emerged as a pandemic-era travel trend. Amid COVID-19, why not order a candle that reminds you of your favorite getaway and hold you over until your next vacation?

So it almost seemed plausible when Denver International Airport announced that it was debuting its own candle line — that is until you looked at the descriptions of the products and realized the timing synced up with April Fool’s Day.

DIA quipped that it would be selling $20 candles with scents like “Jet Fuel,” which is a mix of fig tree, sandalwood, and a hint of kerosene, or “DEN Hops and Barley,” which has scents of citrus and hops because “it’s 8 a.m. somewhere.”

But when you click on the link to buy the candles, which included a six-pack collector set, DIA directed you to a page that delivered the April Fool’s punchline. “You can’t buy these candles, but you can experience the scents of DEN next time you fly,” the site says.

Other candles in the fictitious collection poked fun at the airport’s conspiracy theories, including “Mustang Musk” and “Gargoyle Gardens.”

Touché, DIA!

