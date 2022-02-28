Denver, CO

Denver-based Dazbog Coffee holds fundraiser to support Ukraine

Brittany Anas

Denver-based Dazbog Coffee is donating a portion of proceeds to The International Committee of the Red Cross.Dazbog Coffee

By Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo) In support of the citizens of Ukraine, Dazbog Coffee Company is raising money this week for relief efforts led by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Dazbog, which is Colorado’s largest independent roaster and purveyor, was founded in 1996 by Anatoly and Leonid Yuffa, immigrant brothers from the former Soviet Union.

From Monday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 6, 5 percent of all-in store beverage sales will go directly to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is providing humanitarian relief to Ukraine citizens as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies. Also, $3 per bag of Dazbog’s Svoboda “Freedom” Blend sold online or at participating stores will be donated to the Red Cross.

The company sources high-quality Arabica beans from boutique coffee estates around the world. In addition to coffee, Dazbog sells teas, brewing gear and drinkware.

The Yuffa family fled Leningrad in 1979 to escape the oppressive Russian government and embark on a better life of democracy, freedom and opportunity in the United States, according to a news release and company history. The coffee company has placed a banner on its website that says: “We stand with Ukraine” and has an option for customers to donate directly to the Red Cross.

Brothers Anatoly and Leonid Yuffa, the co-founders of Dazbog Coffee, pictured as children in Leningrad.Dazbog Coffee

Today, Dazbog has more than 15 coffee shops throughout Colorado and is sold in multiple grocery stores and wholesale outlets. Later this year, Dazbog Coffee will open additional shops in at Denver International Airport, with a presence on every concourse. Find coffee shop locations here.

Brittany is a journalist in the Denver metro area with more than two decades of writing and editing experience. She covers travel, restaurants and other lifestyle topics.

