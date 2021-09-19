Why You’ll Fail Within 6 Months of Being a Digital Nomad.

Brittany

Six months into being completely independent and I hit a wall. Sitting in my Mexico City apartment, crying, the dreaded truth that I failed loomed over me: I was failing as a digital nomad.

2020 saw me finally fulfill my biggest dream: becoming completely location independent. Like many Millennials and Gen Z’ers in the workforce, I wanted to have it all. If you’re anything like me and hundreds of others, you also dream of being location-independent.

Travel the world full time? Check.

Make a paycheck I could finally live on comfortably? Check.

Start saving for retirement for the first time? Check.

One thing led to another, though, and I found myself scrambling. I was alone in another country — and worse still lonely — with my main sources of income dried up and a depression so deep I had no desire to find a new job.

The truth is that I utterly failed as a digital nomad. You don’t have to follow in my footsteps.

So how can you tell if it's going to all go down the drain?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQyaT_0c17oNe400
Wondering how to get wifi on the beach?Photo by Daria on Unsplash

You Don’t Have a Plan.

It is inevitable: logistical nightmares and loss of clients will happen.

You need to seriously consider how you’re making money and be realistic about your spending. Do you know how much you need to survive?

You will absolutely fail if you don’t give yourself a budget, savings goals, and an emergency nest egg.

Perhaps you are a freelancer — how much experience do you have, and are you sure you can land your next client? If you’re a “traditional” employee, do you have a backup plan for if the worst happens?

The truth is that none of us want to think that our financial situations will crash down around us, but it happens. You need to decide before you sell your things and leave the country what you’ll do if you run out of funds.

What is your Plan B?

You Don’t Have a Support System.

Being a digital nomad or location-independent person means you are alone.

Yes, you’ll have other travelers around. Yet don’t forget that your traditional support system will likely be halfway across the globe and not always easily accessible. Doubly so if — like me — you’re literally traveling solo.

What happens when you get sad? Do you have someone you can call? What happens when calling isn’t enough, and you are lonely and out of your depth?

Homesickness, anxiety, and depression happens to the best of us, in the best of situations. That includes when we’re supposedly “living the dream.”

If you’re in a foreign country looking for support and find none, you need a backup plan. For a traditional vacation, you can go home — but what happens when your home is in a suitcase?

Know what you need to take care of your mental and physical health before setting off on your journey.

You Have No Concept of Work-Life Balance

Yes, that means you actually have to work.

There seems to be this idea that digital nomadism and location independence is literally just sitting on a beach somewhere and staring off into the sunset. I’m 100% guilty of this. Whoops.

There is going to be a huge temptation to go on perpetual vacation. Question if you are strong enough to resist that urge and actually do what needs to be done. Yet still, for some of us, it can be just as tempting to overwork ourselves and let the joy of traveling pass us by completely.

The work-life balance is essential no matter what you do for a living. As a digital nomad, it is arguably more of an issue than normal because you have no one really regulating what you’re doing but you.

You’re Moving Too Fast.

Seriously, you need to calm down. The world will still be there next month.

I am so guilty of this — you want to sightsee in 3 days and then move to a new city like you’re on vacay. Woo!

Newbie nomads get so excited that they can finally go wherever they want, whenever they want. Eventually, they don’t stop to appreciate where they are.

Remember, you’re not on vacation. If you operate perpetually like you are, you will end up getting burnout.

It happens to every nomad. If you don’t plan for the inevitable, it will happen to you as well. Moving around from city to city too quickly will be your downfall.

Pick a spot and enjoy it for a while. Paris (or San Juan, or Kyoto, or…) will still be there when you’ve thoroughly explored your first stop.

You Have No Self-Discipline.

Being a nomad has a lot of freedom tied to it — but if you don’t have a modicum of self-discipline, you aren’t going to last long.

As a digital nomad, there are so many things pulling you in multiple directions at once, all the time. What sights to see today? Do you have a big project you need to get done? Do you need to do your laundry? How can you make friends?

It’s easy to get distracted and go with the flow. If you don’t structure your life in some way, you will spin out of control.

The same as if you were still stationary, you need boundaries for work and pleasure. What's the use of setting boundaries, though, if you can’t actually keep them?

What is it for you that you can’t help but indulge in when the chains are loose? Booze, drugs, casual sex, reneging on your diet, or just laying on the beach all day — you’ll find it while traveling, or you’ll find an excuse to take part in it. You have to remember that a good amount of the people you’ll be socializing with are on vacation but you are not.

So if you’re the type of person who makes plans or sets boundaries for yourself and then breaks them — over and over — you might not be cut out for digital nomadism.

You’re Too Impatient.

Give yourself some credit on this one.

This might seem a bit backward, but you’ll inevitably fail as a digital nomad if you don’t give yourself enough time to adjust to the digital nomad life.

No one picks this stuff up in a month. Not even three. If you want to succeed, you’ll need to learn to adapt, overcome, and pivot. Give yourself the space and the time to make mistakes and figure out what kind of travel works best for you.

For instance, a month into being a nomad, I decided to get rid of my biggest suitcase. I had seen so many others living out of a single backpack; I thought it was the way I had to be to succeed.

Then two months later, I realized I desperately wanted my stuff back. RIP cute purse I still dream about.

You need to be patient with yourself and allow yourself the freedom to figure out things your own way. No one knows how you’ll travel best long-term except for you — and unless you’ve done it before, you probably don’t even know exactly what you’ll need in the long run.

So Are You Going to Succeed?

The first 6 months I was a digital nomad, I made so many terrible mistakes. I squandered money, didn’t set a budget, moved too fast, and avoided work like it was a rat carrying a Black Death flea.

If you want to ensure that you succeed as a digital nomad, there are a few simple things to keep in mind:

  • You need to be patient with yourself to figure out what works for you and what doesn’t.
  • You need to maintain your self-discipline so that you can stick to your budget, morals, and work schedule. Remember, you’re not on vacation.
  • Take the travel aspect slowly — you can’t really get any work done and sightsee if you’re moving to a new city every 3 days.
  • Do everything in your power to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Yes, that includes actually working.
  • Maintain your support system, and know what you need to stay mentally (and physically) healthy while alone.
  • Make a budget and an emergency plan and stick to it.

Look, you can make it as a digital nomad! The big “but” here is that you need to be realistic about the lifestyle. It isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, but the results can be spectacular with the right prep.

If you’re curious, after realizing my mistakes, I’m still in Mexico City going strong. You got this.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a travel writer and sustainable lifestyle blogger. As a world traveler, I love giving others tips on budget travel, new cultures, and how to see the planet in a sustainable, ethical way. I also write on being a digital nomad, hiking and outdoor activities, as well as living an adventurous lifestyle.

Santa Fe, NM
909 followers

More from Brittany

Las Vegas, NV

4 Absolutely Insane Vegas Bars You Need to Visit for a Unique Night Out.

Looking for the best Las Vegas party scene?Photo by Michael Discenza on Unsplash. Not matter if you're a Vegas native or a tourist looking to explore the best bars in Las Vegas, you're probably looking for a unique and fun time.

Read full story

This Secret Trick Will Help You Travel the World Full Time

You don't have to be a digital nomad to travel the world full time. In fact, there are plenty of full-time travelers who use this secret trick to fund their travel lifestyle, instead.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The 3 Most Amazing Gooey Butter Cakes to Enjoy in the Lou.

If another American city can boast an original dessert as gooey, delicious, and sinfully wonderful as the St. Louis original gooey butter cake, it has yet to be found. The original gooey butter cake was invented sometime in the 1930s. Legend has it that a German baker who was apparently attempting to create a coffee cake when he added too much butter and ended up instead with a pudding-like, gooey mess of deliciousness.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The 5 Best Spots to Kayak and SUP Near Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City gets publicity around two major outdoor sports: hiking and skiing/snowboarding. For a good reason, too - the Wasatch mountains have made the perfect playground for any alpine activity.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Top 3 Towns in Utah Perfect for Your Weekend Getaway.

Salt Lake City is one of the most beautiful destinations in the United States, if not the world. Blessed with amazing hiking, the best snow on Earth, and kind people it's no wonder that the City is growing rapidly.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The Best St. Louis Style Pizza in St. Louis. Period.

St. Louis-style pizza is a pretty polarizing topic among St. Louis natives. You either love it, or you hate it. For most people, the iconic Provel cheese just can't be born, and for others, it's the invention of the millennium.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

4 Absolutely Insane Ice Cream Shops You Need to Try in LA

What makes people happier than ice cream? Not much, as it turns out. Los Angeles has no shortage of amazing food, insane eateries, and off-the-wall restaurants. From chic to street food, you can find it all in The City of Angels.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

5 Chi-Town Places to Devour Amazing Deep Dish Pizza

So Chicagoans know that Chicago-style pizza isn't actually at the top of the list for most of us. When we're craving pizza, the chances are that our local doesn't even serve the deep dish. Many people who didn't grow up in Chicago don't understand that "Chicago Deep Dish" isn't the be-all and end-all of the pizza that the Windy City offers.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

3 STL Restaurants Sure to Satisfy Your Healthy Food Cravings

St. Louis is a world-class foodie destination, a fact to which anyone who has ever eaten in The Lou can attest. We're known for gooey butter cake, amazing BBQ (St. Louis style ribs, anyone?), toasted ravioli, frozen custard, and even perfect pizza.

Read full story
1 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

3 Trendy Brunch Spots in Salt Lake City to Try This Weekend

Salt Lake City is incredibly fortunate to have some of the country's trendiest - and most delicious eateries. Although non-locals will often assume the food scene in SLC is nothing to write home about, they'd be wrong.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

4 Easy and Breathtaking Trails to Tackle in the Wasatch Front

Visitors and locals alike praise Salt Lake City for its breathtaking outdoor beauty. For visitors not used to the elevation - breathtaking is both a literal and figurative phrase, as the elevation in and around the Utah capitol can be no joke.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The 4 Best Coffee Houses to Get Some Work Done in STL.

So you've joined the ranks of the remote workforce - good for you! You're probably sick of working from your kitchen table, though. Perhaps you're a student looking to study in piece with a little "pick me up" in the form of blessed caffeine.

Read full story

My Partner Left Me While We Were Traveling in a Foreign Country

The airport in Puerto Vallarta isn’t massive, which allowed me to watch his shining blonde head all the way through security long after we had said goodbye. I forced myself to stand there, silent in the center of the walkway while he turned the corner out of sight. On his way to another country and another adventure. Alone.

Read full story
32 comments
Saint Louis, MO

3 STL Restaurants Sure to Satisfy Your Healthy Food Cravings

St. Louis is a world-class foodie destination, a fact to which anyone who has ever eaten in The Lou can attest. We're known for gooey butter cake, amazing BBQ (St. Louis style ribs, anyone?), toasted ravioli, frozen custard, and even delicious pizza.

Read full story

Here’s Everything That’s Gone Wrong Since I Moved to Mexico a Month Ago

A month ago, my boyfriend and I sold everything and moved down to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. First of all, I recognize that this is a privileged position to be in. I am not rich by any means. However, I am from one of the wealthiest countries in the world, which means that my dollar does stretch far when I’m frugal.

Read full story
3 comments

Why You Should Give Up the Travel Bug and Become a Slow Nomad

Americans love to travel. Confusingly, we don’t tend always to use up all of our vacation time. On average, Americans get 10 days of vacation time, and only about 55% of the country even use all of it. Yet despite that statistic, American’s make billions of domestic trips and millions of international trips each year.

Read full story

Locals Riot Over Land-Grab in Tulum, Mexico.

“There are riots down there. I’m supposed to go to the Ruins, but it’s not a good idea, I don’t think.”. The young woman at the counter paused her phone conversation to order a drink from the bar, not bothering to attempt Spanish with the young man behind the till, “A vanilla latte. Do you take dollars?”.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Fe, NM

A Few Important Truths About Being a Digital Nomad

When I told my mom I was selling everything I owned to travel the world (starting with Mexico), she cried. “What are you going to eat? How will you make money? What happens if you run out of money and then get abducted by a Mexican cartel and never make it home?”

Read full story

Two Things No One Tells You About Traveling

It doesn't matter if you travel within the USA or if you travel the world, some aspects of travel are bound to surprise you. After traveling the United States of America full time and then heading abroad, I know that travel can be incredibly rewarding for its own sake. However, it can also be exhausting.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy