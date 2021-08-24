This Secret Trick Will Help You Travel the World Full Time

Brittany

You don't have to be a digital nomad to travel the world full time. In fact, there are plenty of full-time travelers who use this secret trick to fund their travel lifestyle, instead.

There aren't any start-up costs or weird hoops to jump through. If you're dreaming of becoming a full-time traveler, this could be your ticket to jet-setting around the world!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u69zL_0baZ4Wzk00
Author hiking in Colorado, made possible through seasonal work.Image by Author

How to Travel Full Time Without Losing Money

Seasonal work is a temporary job that centers specifically around a companies busy period — which tends to recur during specific “seasons.” By its very definition, seasonal work does not last year-round and is not intended to be long-term. However, it is certainly possible to be hired year after year by the same company in a seasonal capacity.

Importantly, the season that a job needs help the most will depend greatly on the type of job. The amount of time for which a job will need extra staff (seasonal workers) will also depend on the job and what position you are hired for. 

Not all temporary work is truly seasonal, however. Additionally, some people will volunteer seasonally — meaning they engage in seasonal work and, in return, receive food and/or accommodation instead of a salary (more on this later).

Seasonal work can be performed by anyone of any age, ethnicity, gender, experience level, and country of origin. However, due to the nature of the job, it is common to find younger people (20-somethings) in these positions.

With that in mind, plenty of people over the age of 30 — even “retirees —  perform seasonal work.

What's more, is that seasonal work is a unique, yet completely doable, way to fund the travel lifestyle!

Why someone might choose to work seasonally.

Seasonal jobs don’t necessarily pay well, but again it will depend heavily on the job. It will also depend heavily on what you consider “good pay.”

It is common but not universal that seasonal work provides housing to the worker. Sometimes this housing is at no cost, but usually, the worker pays a minimal fee for room and board. A good seasonal job would come with a full place to sleep and breakfast included in the pay. 

An amazing seasonal job would include a room to yourself and all of your meals and kitchen access. 

For older people, some seasonal work does allow for “off-campus” housing, like renting an apartment or living in an RV. However, for some places — especially remote ones — this is not possible. When it isn’t possible, know that seasonal workers consider a room on their own to be a luxury. Mostly, it’s dorm-style living. 

A volunteer position might only include a place to sleep in exchange for a few hours a day of help around the business. It might also come with food and perhaps even free tours or excursions.

It is also common that seasonal work revolves around some expensive outdoor hobby. Think working at ski lodges in the winter or on cruise ships in the summer. 

Many workers at seasonal jobs tend to take these jobs for the other perks of the jobs — not the money. Being a hand on a remote ranch, waiting tables at a National Park, being a “lifty” at a ski resort, or doing housework on a cruise ship all have perks that have nothing to do with money and everything to do with travel and nature.

Does Seasonal Work Have to Be Domestic?

You don’t have to stick to domestic work in your home country to be a seasonal worker. However, there are many hoops to jump through and things to consider prior to doing seasonal work abroad. 

For this reason, newbies should look into seasonal work domestically. Seriously, folks, it can be overwhelming even to consider a job abroad.

 Especially for those who have little to no experience, finding a job where you speak the language and know the culture could be a beneficial start. With that being said, there are options for those looking to do seasonal or temporary work abroad. 

One amazing option for those under the age of 30 is to apply for a working holiday visa in your chosen country. If certain requirements are met, those from the USA may obtain a working holiday visa from Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and South Korea. Non-USA citizens can find similar deals between countries as well.

Requirements include currently pursuing a degree or having one, being under a certain age, and having a certain amount of money in the bank. Each country has its own requirements, so check carefully. 

There are many ways to work abroad for those older than 30 (or those not in school), but they aren’t necessarily as easy and include getting a work visa in your country of choice. 

Having the desired skill — even something like being a certified ski instructor — can open many doors for you. For instance, New Zealand considers ski and snowboard instructors as “skilled workers,” Thus, your chances of landing a work visa are higher. 

Often, it will be easier to get your work visa if you have already been hired at a job. However, this isn’t always the case. 

If making money isn’t your top priority, you could consider doing temporary “volunteering” opportunities at hostels, farms, and bars. These places will often provide accommodation and sometimes food in exchange for part-time work. 

Looking to Find a Seasonal Job?

This is going to depend on where you are applying. 

First, decide if you want a job in your home country or abroad. Then go from there. Remember, finding jobs abroad will be more difficult (but I believe in you!).  

In the USA for US citizens, some places to apply for work include:

  • CoolWorks: Search by State, job type, and season.
  • Indeed.com: One of the best sites to find any job, including seasonal work. Search by where you want to go!
  • AllCruiseJobs: If you’ve ever wanted a job on a cruise ship, start here. 
  • Americorps.gov: Technically not a job, but community service. Americorps gives living stipends and money for college and can allow you to work and serve in a new area of the USA. 

For those looking to work or volunteer abroad:

  • SummerJobs.com: You can find domestic and international job postings here. 
  • SeasonWorkers.com: This is a great site to browse because it sorts out jobs by category (Au Pair, Ski/Snow, TEFL, etc.). International and domestic jobs.
  • SmarterTravel: This isn’t a job board but a site that offers more information on Working Holiday Visas for US citizens.
  • WorkAway: Some hosts will pay you on WorkAway. Mostly this will be in exchange for accommodation and food.
  • WorldPackers: Almost exclusively for working in exchange for accommodation and food. 
  • WWOOF: World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms. The OG volunteer/work abroad scheme. 

Recap

Seasonal work is not for everyone by any stretch of the imagination. However, for those looking to live a travel-first lifestyle, seasonal work (and even seasonal volunteering) can allow the travel dream to become actuality. 

This is exactly what seasonal work has done for me. 

Whether volunteering abroad, working domestically, or serving your country through the Americorps program, temporary work offers a wide range of benefits, including:

  • The ability to work and live in a new area, both abroad and in the USA.
  • The ability to learn new skills: like skiing, bartending, or kayaking.
  • The opportunity to save or even make money while traveling the world.
  • Unique experiences in locations that most people only dream about visiting (you get to live where people vacation!). 

Seasonal living, while tough, has opened the world of travel for many. 

Perhaps it can help you as well. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a travel writer and sustainable lifestyle blogger. As a world traveler, I love giving others tips on budget travel, new cultures, and how to see the planet in a sustainable, ethical way. I also write on being a digital nomad, hiking and outdoor activities, as well as living an adventurous lifestyle.

Santa Fe, NM
903 followers

More from Brittany

Las Vegas, NV

4 Absolutely Insane Vegas Bars You Need to Visit for a Unique Night Out.

Looking for the best Las Vegas party scene?Photo by Michael Discenza on Unsplash. Not matter if you're a Vegas native or a tourist looking to explore the best bars in Las Vegas, you're probably looking for a unique and fun time.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The 3 Most Amazing Gooey Butter Cakes to Enjoy in the Lou.

If another American city can boast an original dessert as gooey, delicious, and sinfully wonderful as the St. Louis original gooey butter cake, it has yet to be found. The original gooey butter cake was invented sometime in the 1930s. Legend has it that a German baker who was apparently attempting to create a coffee cake when he added too much butter and ended up instead with a pudding-like, gooey mess of deliciousness.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The 5 Best Spots to Kayak and SUP Near Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City gets publicity around two major outdoor sports: hiking and skiing/snowboarding. For a good reason, too - the Wasatch mountains have made the perfect playground for any alpine activity.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

The Top 3 Towns in Utah Perfect for Your Weekend Getaway.

Salt Lake City is one of the most beautiful destinations in the United States, if not the world. Blessed with amazing hiking, the best snow on Earth, and kind people it's no wonder that the City is growing rapidly.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The Best St. Louis Style Pizza in St. Louis. Period.

St. Louis-style pizza is a pretty polarizing topic among St. Louis natives. You either love it, or you hate it. For most people, the iconic Provel cheese just can't be born, and for others, it's the invention of the millennium.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

4 Absolutely Insane Ice Cream Shops You Need to Try in LA

What makes people happier than ice cream? Not much, as it turns out. Los Angeles has no shortage of amazing food, insane eateries, and off-the-wall restaurants. From chic to street food, you can find it all in The City of Angels.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

5 Chi-Town Places to Devour Amazing Deep Dish Pizza

So Chicagoans know that Chicago-style pizza isn't actually at the top of the list for most of us. When we're craving pizza, the chances are that our local doesn't even serve the deep dish. Many people who didn't grow up in Chicago don't understand that "Chicago Deep Dish" isn't the be-all and end-all of the pizza that the Windy City offers.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

3 STL Restaurants Sure to Satisfy Your Healthy Food Cravings

St. Louis is a world-class foodie destination, a fact to which anyone who has ever eaten in The Lou can attest. We're known for gooey butter cake, amazing BBQ (St. Louis style ribs, anyone?), toasted ravioli, frozen custard, and even perfect pizza.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The 4 Best Coffee Houses to Get Some Work Done in STL.

So you've joined the ranks of the remote workforce - good for you! You're probably sick of working from your kitchen table, though. Perhaps you're a student looking to study in piece with a little "pick me up" in the form of blessed caffeine.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

3 Trendy Brunch Spots in Salt Lake City to Try This Weekend

Salt Lake City is incredibly fortunate to have some of the country's trendiest - and most delicious eateries. Although non-locals will often assume the food scene in SLC is nothing to write home about, they'd be wrong.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

4 Easy and Breathtaking Trails to Tackle in the Wasatch Front

Visitors and locals alike praise Salt Lake City for its breathtaking outdoor beauty. For visitors not used to the elevation - breathtaking is both a literal and figurative phrase, as the elevation in and around the Utah capitol can be no joke.

Read full story

My Partner Left Me While We Were Traveling in a Foreign Country

The airport in Puerto Vallarta isn’t massive, which allowed me to watch his shining blonde head all the way through security long after we had said goodbye. I forced myself to stand there, silent in the center of the walkway while he turned the corner out of sight. On his way to another country and another adventure. Alone.

Read full story
32 comments
Saint Louis, MO

3 STL Restaurants Sure to Satisfy Your Healthy Food Cravings

St. Louis is a world-class foodie destination, a fact to which anyone who has ever eaten in The Lou can attest. We're known for gooey butter cake, amazing BBQ (St. Louis style ribs, anyone?), toasted ravioli, frozen custard, and even delicious pizza.

Read full story

Here’s Everything That’s Gone Wrong Since I Moved to Mexico a Month Ago

A month ago, my boyfriend and I sold everything and moved down to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. First of all, I recognize that this is a privileged position to be in. I am not rich by any means. However, I am from one of the wealthiest countries in the world, which means that my dollar does stretch far when I’m frugal.

Read full story
3 comments

Why You Should Give Up the Travel Bug and Become a Slow Nomad

Americans love to travel. Confusingly, we don’t tend always to use up all of our vacation time. On average, Americans get 10 days of vacation time, and only about 55% of the country even use all of it. Yet despite that statistic, American’s make billions of domestic trips and millions of international trips each year.

Read full story

Locals Riot Over Land-Grab in Tulum, Mexico.

“There are riots down there. I’m supposed to go to the Ruins, but it’s not a good idea, I don’t think.”. The young woman at the counter paused her phone conversation to order a drink from the bar, not bothering to attempt Spanish with the young man behind the till, “A vanilla latte. Do you take dollars?”.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Fe, NM

A Few Important Truths About Being a Digital Nomad

When I told my mom I was selling everything I owned to travel the world (starting with Mexico), she cried. “What are you going to eat? How will you make money? What happens if you run out of money and then get abducted by a Mexican cartel and never make it home?”

Read full story

Two Things No One Tells You About Traveling

It doesn't matter if you travel within the USA or if you travel the world, some aspects of travel are bound to surprise you. After traveling the United States of America full time and then heading abroad, I know that travel can be incredibly rewarding for its own sake. However, it can also be exhausting.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

6 St. Louis Area Museum Events You Won't Want To Miss In August.

St. Louis is exceedingly lucky to host quite a few free and unique museums within the city limits. Visitors to the city often comment on how wondrous it is that many of the St. Louis museums are not only free - but they are world-class.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy