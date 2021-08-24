This Secret Trick Will Help You Travel the World Full Time

You don't have to be a digital nomad to travel the world full time. In fact, there are plenty of full-time travelers who use this secret trick to fund their travel lifestyle, instead.

There aren't any start-up costs or weird hoops to jump through. If you're dreaming of becoming a full-time traveler, this could be your ticket to jet-setting around the world!

Author hiking in Colorado, made possible through seasonal work. Image by Author

How to Travel Full Time Without Losing Money

Seasonal work is a temporary job that centers specifically around a companies busy period — which tends to recur during specific “seasons.” By its very definition, seasonal work does not last year-round and is not intended to be long-term. However, it is certainly possible to be hired year after year by the same company in a seasonal capacity.

Importantly, the season that a job needs help the most will depend greatly on the type of job. The amount of time for which a job will need extra staff (seasonal workers) will also depend on the job and what position you are hired for.

Not all temporary work is truly seasonal, however. Additionally, some people will volunteer seasonally — meaning they engage in seasonal work and, in return, receive food and/or accommodation instead of a salary (more on this later).

Seasonal work can be performed by anyone of any age, ethnicity, gender, experience level, and country of origin. However, due to the nature of the job, it is common to find younger people (20-somethings) in these positions.

With that in mind, plenty of people over the age of 30 — even “retirees — perform seasonal work.

What's more, is that seasonal work is a unique, yet completely doable, way to fund the travel lifestyle!

Why someone might choose to work seasonally.

Seasonal jobs don’t necessarily pay well, but again it will depend heavily on the job. It will also depend heavily on what you consider “good pay.”

It is common but not universal that seasonal work provides housing to the worker. Sometimes this housing is at no cost, but usually, the worker pays a minimal fee for room and board. A good seasonal job would come with a full place to sleep and breakfast included in the pay.

An amazing seasonal job would include a room to yourself and all of your meals and kitchen access.

For older people, some seasonal work does allow for “off-campus” housing, like renting an apartment or living in an RV. However, for some places — especially remote ones — this is not possible. When it isn’t possible, know that seasonal workers consider a room on their own to be a luxury. Mostly, it’s dorm-style living.

A volunteer position might only include a place to sleep in exchange for a few hours a day of help around the business. It might also come with food and perhaps even free tours or excursions.

It is also common that seasonal work revolves around some expensive outdoor hobby. Think working at ski lodges in the winter or on cruise ships in the summer.

Many workers at seasonal jobs tend to take these jobs for the other perks of the jobs — not the money. Being a hand on a remote ranch, waiting tables at a National Park, being a “lifty” at a ski resort, or doing housework on a cruise ship all have perks that have nothing to do with money and everything to do with travel and nature.

Does Seasonal Work Have to Be Domestic?

You don’t have to stick to domestic work in your home country to be a seasonal worker. However, there are many hoops to jump through and things to consider prior to doing seasonal work abroad.

For this reason, newbies should look into seasonal work domestically. Seriously, folks, it can be overwhelming even to consider a job abroad.

Especially for those who have little to no experience, finding a job where you speak the language and know the culture could be a beneficial start. With that being said, there are options for those looking to do seasonal or temporary work abroad.

One amazing option for those under the age of 30 is to apply for a working holiday visa in your chosen country. If certain requirements are met, those from the USA may obtain a working holiday visa from Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and South Korea. Non-USA citizens can find similar deals between countries as well.

Requirements include currently pursuing a degree or having one, being under a certain age, and having a certain amount of money in the bank. Each country has its own requirements, so check carefully.

There are many ways to work abroad for those older than 30 (or those not in school), but they aren’t necessarily as easy and include getting a work visa in your country of choice.

Having the desired skill — even something like being a certified ski instructor — can open many doors for you. For instance, New Zealand considers ski and snowboard instructors as “skilled workers,” Thus, your chances of landing a work visa are higher.

Often, it will be easier to get your work visa if you have already been hired at a job. However, this isn’t always the case.

If making money isn’t your top priority, you could consider doing temporary “volunteering” opportunities at hostels, farms, and bars. These places will often provide accommodation and sometimes food in exchange for part-time work.

Looking to Find a Seasonal Job?

This is going to depend on where you are applying.

First, decide if you want a job in your home country or abroad. Then go from there. Remember, finding jobs abroad will be more difficult (but I believe in you!).

In the USA for US citizens, some places to apply for work include:

CoolWorks: Search by State, job type, and season.

Indeed.com: One of the best sites to find any job, including seasonal work. Search by where you want to go!

AllCruiseJobs: If you’ve ever wanted a job on a cruise ship, start here.

Americorps.gov: Technically not a job, but community service. Americorps gives living stipends and money for college and can allow you to work and serve in a new area of the USA.

For those looking to work or volunteer abroad:

SummerJobs.com: You can find domestic and international job postings here.

SeasonWorkers.com: This is a great site to browse because it sorts out jobs by category (Au Pair, Ski/Snow, TEFL, etc.). International and domestic jobs.

SmarterTravel: This isn’t a job board but a site that offers more information on Working Holiday Visas for US citizens.

WorkAway: Some hosts will pay you on WorkAway. Mostly this will be in exchange for accommodation and food.

WorldPackers: Almost exclusively for working in exchange for accommodation and food.

WWOOF: World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms. The OG volunteer/work abroad scheme.

Recap

Seasonal work is not for everyone by any stretch of the imagination. However, for those looking to live a travel-first lifestyle, seasonal work (and even seasonal volunteering) can allow the travel dream to become actuality.

This is exactly what seasonal work has done for me.

Whether volunteering abroad, working domestically, or serving your country through the Americorps program, temporary work offers a wide range of benefits, including:

The ability to work and live in a new area, both abroad and in the USA.

The ability to learn new skills: like skiing, bartending, or kayaking.

The opportunity to save or even make money while traveling the world.

Unique experiences in locations that most people only dream about visiting (you get to live where people vacation!).

Seasonal living, while tough, has opened the world of travel for many.

Perhaps it can help you as well.

