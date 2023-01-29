Will There Be Another Stimulus To Help Americans: 582,462 Are Homeless!

Hardship from inflation, the national medical emergency, and the shortage of housing.



By: Liam Westra of British News



"Most people feel that fear is dangerous, and it makes an environment to allow behaviors of hate, anger; against the homeless." - Terence Lester



In a time of individual crisis many people have experienced homelessness. It can happen suddenly; losing a job, a medical illness, or even a death in the family. The American Dream ideology did not include the possibility of being homeless. As of January 2023, the Security Organization reported that 582,462 Americans are in a homeless situation. The Mondo Company has reported the actual impact of layoffs within the workforce across the nation. The report concluded layoffs for companies like Spotify, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Ford, and Amazon. The United States Secretary of The Treasury Janet Yellen has stated that inflation should gradually decrease throughout the year. But will that help the homeless crisis as of last week 9,379 evictions were filed by landlords across 9 states says, the Eviction Lab Organization. As the economy stabilizes from the rising interest rates by the federal reserve; many Americans are becoming frustrated with the homelessness across the United States. A Senate bill 1024 in Arizona legislation if passed will declare homelessness illegal. The National Homeless Law Center investigative report listed 47 states that want homelessness criminalized. Is that really the solution? Does universal human rights have a beginning? Are those rights so miniature that they can not be seen on any maps throughout the world. This is a global need for equal justice, opportunity, and dignity without discrimination. But unless those rights have meaning they won't have meaning anywhere else, says Eleanor Roosevelt. Is homelessness a crime or human right?



In a time of individual crisis many people have experienced homelessness. It can happen suddenly; losing a job, a medical illness, or even a death in the family. The American Dream ideology did not include the possibility of being homeless. As of January 2023, the Security Organization reported that 582,462 Americans are in a homeless situation. The Mondo Company has reported the actual impact of layoffs within the workforce across the nation. The report concluded layoffs for companies like Spotify, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Ford, and Amazon. The United States Secretary of The Treasury Janet Yellen has stated that inflation should gradually decrease throughout the year. But will that help the homeless crisis as of last week 9,379 evictions were filed by landlords across 9 states says, the Eviction Lab Organization. As the economy stabilizes from the rising interest rates by the federal reserve; many Americans are becoming frustrated with the homelessness across the United States. A Senate bill 1024 in Arizona legislation if passed will declare homelessness illegal. The National Homeless Law Center investigative report listed 47 states that want homelessness criminalized. Is that really the solution? Does universal human rights have a beginning? Are those rights so miniature that they can not be seen on any maps throughout the world. This is a global need for equal justice, opportunity, and dignity without discrimination. But unless those rights have meaning they won't have meaning anywhere else, says Eleanor Roosevelt. Is homelessness a crime or human right?

New York City Homelessness Crisis

Homelessness Photo by Pixabay



