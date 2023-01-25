Do The Southwestern States Have Enough Water To Last For The Next Decade?

One of the most precious elements is in jeopardy. How long will the policy makers stand by while it evaporates?

By: Liam Westra of British News

“ Humanity has forgotten that water, and the cycle of life are united.” - Jacques Yves Cousteau

Did most people forget how important the water element is? The growth of a human baby is within an egg of water called amniotic fluid for 11 months. The element of earth or dust is inhaled through the nostrils of the mother, and a biological organic body is developed within that 11 months. So is water really important? A reporter Marina Pitofsky of USA Today says, "yes! It is needed for the wellness of the human body." As of January 24, 2023, a Maricopa County Judge Joan Sinclair made a ruling on the city of Scottsdale's removal of water services for Rio Verde Foothills. The area of Rio Verde Foothills have reached the water threshold, and need more water in order to survive. The Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has proclaimed that Arizona does not have enough water storage to last for 100 years according to the water supply report. The United Kingdom's National Weather Service projected that the planet Earth's summer season for 2023 will range from 1.08 to 1.32; the temperature will be higher than it was before 1900 AD. If this prediction is correct; more water will dissipate, and the severe drought conditions will continue. As Lake Mead, Powell, and other water sources deplete; hydroelectric power may become difficult to generate for cities. When the Biosphere 2 project began in Tucson, Arizona; the Arizona State University started the experiment to solve the future drought crisis. While California is buying water at a cost of millions; how will the southwest survive without water? As the federal government intervenes, it has authorized the Bureau of Reclamation to shift a Tier 2 water shortage plan for the states of California, Arizona, and Nevada. But with the 2023 summer season weather prediction will that be enough to save enough water for the near future? The State of Utah has reported that the Virgin River is at the brink, and many towns are without water. As the state of California changes in climate; we will experience more extreme weather like droughts, wildfires, and flooding. At this very moment these events are occurring across the entire American western landscape, says the Governor of California.

British News Special Report Water Toxicity

Earth 2 Photo by British News Sole Corp {All Rights Reserved}



