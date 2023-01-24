Are Crimes Against African Americans Worth Law Enforcements Time: Teenagers Are Losing Their Lives!

The founding fathers quote the idea that all citizens should be treated equally. The young are not living to become old.



By: Liam Westra of British News



"The department understands the importance of community policing, and will continue to listen to the needs of our community." - Harry Grizzle Chief of Police



As the first month of the new year comes to a close many crimes, and deaths have occurred. Chris Simkins of the VOA News Media Network reported in 2022 there were over 600 mass shootings, and this rate has doubled since four years ago. Have law enforcement forgotten about their duty to protect, and serve all people in the communities that each officer pleads in the oath of becoming a peace officer? That oath states, "I will bear true faith, and allegiance to the same, and defend them against enemies." The new Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs office was burglarized in the fall of last year, and the burglar was apprehended within that same week. As of the third week of January 2023, a shooting occurred on 330 East Burke Avenue in Coolidge Arizona. A young 14 year old was sleeping with dreams of being successful in life, and then a vehicle drove by her home slowly. In an instant shots were fired at the home, and that little girl lost her life. The medical examiner reported that she was shot in the cranium cavity. She was transported to Florence Anthem Medical Center, and declared dead on arrival. At the time of the crime, investigators said, " as a dozen rounds of ammunition struck the home; a stolen blue Kia sedan was found unoccupied by Gilbert Police that maybe linked to the homicide." Why hasn't anyone been arrested yet? It seems as if common citizens are not good enough for immediate, and continual effort to resolve such horrific crimes.



"Standing there in that small town, like so many other communities across America, I couldn’t help, but think there are too many other schools, too many other everyday places that have become killing fields, battlefields here in America." - Chief Executive Chairman Joe Biden

Criminal Homicide Photo by {CCA} Tony Webster