Summer Fun...In Arizona??

Is that a contradiction in terms? Is there Summer fun here in Arizona? I can hear you all shouting a resounding “NO!!!”

Summer Desert Landscape Sky Stacy Burk/Pixabay

But wait one moment. Consider the benefits. Yes, I said BENEFITS!

Let’s make a list! No, it’s not that short a list! Bear with…

Air Conditioning! Most of us are very fortunate to have AC in our homes and cars. It’s only a short skippity-hop from the car park to the stores, restaurants, and bars. Once there, you will enjoy the icy blast of the AC turned up to FULL ON! So much so, that you may even need to bring a sweater!

Swimming Pools. Many of us have easy access to a swimming pool, either in our backyard, or a community pool in our apartment or condo complex. There are also many public swimming pools and waterparks throughout Arizona. Before we moved to Arizona from the UK, we could only have dreamed of such a luxury!

Swimming Pool Lucy Atkins

Seeing blue skies and sunshine. When we look out of the window of our air-conditioned buildings this beautiful sight is uplifting. Doesn’t that make you feel good? So much better than dark, dreary, cloudy, rainy weather, isn’t it?

Looking out of the window Lucy Atkins

Less traffic than in the wintertime. Thanks to our lovely “Snowbird” friends leaving to enjoy their summer back home, we enjoy a quieter and quicker journey on the roads, not to mention an easier time getting seats at the bar and a table at our favorite restaurant!

Gray concrete road Nextvoyage/Pexels

Weekend breaks at nearby resorts. Our local hotel resorts lower their prices during the summer months, so why not take the opportunity of a relaxing break at a fraction of the cost?! Also, you’ll save on travel costs if you vacation closer to home.

Please let us know YOUR ideas for making the most of the summer in Arizona.