O.H.S.O Brewery Review - Gilbert, Arizona

My husband and I were in Gilbert recently with our little fur babies, Layla and Lily. The day was coming to an end, and we found ourselves getting rather hungry!

We hopped on Google and started searching for dog-friendly restaurants in Gilbert. Luckily we came across O.H.S.O. Brewery.

O.H.S.O Brewery, Gilbert, AZ Lucy Atkins

With 4.4 stars out of 1.2k reviews (as of June 2022) we felt this would be a good choice!

My first impressions of the area were fantastic. My husband loves - and I mean LOVES - when there is easy parking near a restaurant, and O.H.S.O. Brewery had just that: A parking garage AND parking lot!

The walk from the car to the table was barely long enough to contemplate what ‘O.H.S.O’ might stand for (Outrageous Home Brewer's Social Outpost, for those who don’t know!)

We were expecting to see maybe one or 2 other dogs… but we were wrong! Almost everyone on the outdoor patio had a dog. There were dogs of all sizes!

O.H.S.O. Brewery's patio is the definition of pet friendly. A lot of the outdoor area was covered so the ground wouldn't get too hot for little paws. They also had artificial grass laid down to make the dogs feel at home.

When we got to our table, the server took our drink orders and even brought Layla and Lily their own water bowl!

Now for the important question, how were the food and drinks?

Brewer's Board and Pretzels O.H.S.O. Lucy Atkins

Well, O.H.S.O. did not disappoint! They have a huge selection of beers and cocktails. Since we were driving, we didn't get to try as many as we would have liked, but we enjoyed the apple pie cider; it tasted like the holidays in a glass!

As for food, we ordered the Brewer's Board and Pretzels. They were delicious! The Pretzels were soft and our favorite dip was the homemade IPA mustard - just the right amount of spice and loaded with flavor.

It is not exaggerating to say that The Brewers Board was huge - definitely enough for two people!

My husband loved the deliciously smoky andouille sausage, while I was a big fan of the sweet, thick fig jam.

Since there was so much food, we were too full to order a main course! But we definitely will be back again to try more food and drinks.

We had such a great time at O.H.S.O. Brewery, Gilbert and we highly recommend stopping by their wonderful patio with your furry friends!